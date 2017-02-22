News By Tag
Integrative Medicine Pioneer Shares Strategies to Evoke Human Healing Response
Report presents practical, evidence-based approaches to overcome obstacles to healing.
"The human body is capable of amazing renewal and resilience when obstacles are removed", said author Russell Jaffe. "My goal in this paper is to offer practitioners simple, actionable approaches they can implement immediately to achieve better clinical outcomes."
This report, and the recent webinar by the same title, present a structured approach to restoring immune tolerance, improving detoxification competences, and reversing nutrient deficits. Readers will explore a fundamental rethinking of inflammation and will learn to identify four key opportunities to heal. The paper also describes three simple, inexpensive self-tests that help healthcare practitioners develop better personalized nutrition programs for each individual. Download the paper here. (http://www.elisaact.com/
About Dr. Russell Jaffe
Dr. Russell M. Jaffe, CEO and Chairman of PERQUE Integrative Health is one of the pioneers of integrative and regenerative medicine. Since inventing the world's first single step amplified (ELISA) procedure in 1984, a process for measuring and monitoring all delayed allergies, Dr. Jaffe has continually sought new ways to help speed the transition from our current healthcare system's symptom-reactive model to a more functionally integrated, effective and compassionate system. PIH is the outcome of years of Dr. Jaffe's scientific research. It brings to market three decades of rethinking safer, more effective, novel and proprietary dietary supplements, supplement delivery systems, diagnostic testing, and validation studies. Visit www.drrusselljaffe.com for more.
Who is PERQUE Integrative Health?
PERQUE Integrative Health (PIH) is dedicated to speeding the transition from sickness care to healthful caring. Delivering novel, personalized health solutions, PIH gives healthcare practitioners and patients the tools to achieve sustained optimal wellness. Combining the best in functional, evidence-based testing with premium professional supplements, and healthful lifestyle guides, PIH solutions deliver successful outcomes in even the toughest cases. Visit ELISAACT.com (http://www.elisaact.com) and PERQUE.com (http://www.perque.com)
