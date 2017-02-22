AXILSPOT launches AEC120 Smart Antenna Ceiling Access Point in the MEA region

AXILSPOT announced the availability of its state-of-the-art wireless, ceiling access point for regional businesses

-- AXILSPOT, a global vendor in enterprise wireless networking, announced the availability of its AEC120 Smart Antenna Ceiling Access Point in the Middle East and Africa to help businesses manage their growing workloads with a secure and reliable network and Internet connectivity. The AEC120 ceiling access point has the inbuilt and patented Rscan multibeam smart-selection antenna system.The solution, belonging to the Dolphin portfolio of AXILSPOT comprises of Multi-beam Smart-selection Antenna System (Rscan) which comes as a patented technology developed by the company.As compared to traditional Wi-Fi, the new smart antenna system boasts of unprecedented technological advantages like automatic optimum path selection, stronger interference resistance, and higher concurrent capacity.Network beams can be formed by controlling the waveforms with different phases beamed by each antenna. These beams scan different directions, and include over 16 million different direction beams in theory. AXILSPOT harnesses algorithms to find out the optimum path connected with the client side, avoid interferences, and enhance AP wireless performances.Commenting on the launch, Nick Huang, Regional Sales Manager, AXILSPOT said, "The AEC120 ceiling access point is an innovative enterprise wireless networking product that provides a perfect solution for high user density and high workload congestion areas. These include restaurants, meeting rooms, exhibition halls, specialty leisure clubs, hospitals, campuses, department stores, offices, waiting halls, terminal buildings, amongst others.""Since AXILSPOT deeply understands the requirements of its customers, the product has been built to deliver safer and reliable access experience, with convenient marketing, and easy network management. The ceiling-mounted access point has been designed to facilitate quick and easy deployment,"Mr. Huang added."Enterprise wireless networks face local challenges such as consistent data rate transfer, generation of signal blind spots, local interference, and high density workload pressures. These requirements have been built into the AEC120 ceiling access point, through the use of AXILSPOT's patented RScan multibeam smart-selection antenna system. The access point supports an amazing connectivity speed of 1,000+ Mbps using the 11ac dual band."On another note, August Chen, DIRECTOR, GLOBAL SALES at AXILSPOT, also mentioned that the previous launch of its AXILSPOT Dorado In-wall access points has been well received in the MEA countries. "The Middle East and Africa region contains select countries that are witnessing one of the fastest growth rates in adoption of smart technologies, supported by forward looking governments and ambitious, motivated, affluent workforce population.""AXILSPOT is keen to work with all types of businesses in the region, through its growing community of regional channel partners, to meet their requirement of smart, connected, and ubiquitous enterprise wireless networks. These are supported in any type of workload and use case conditions. We are confident of meeting any of the local and regional requirements through our extensive innovations like Rscan and Mobula controller platforms," Mr. Chen added.AXILSPOT is focused on partner driven go-to-market mechanisms and ensures maximum profitability for partners. AXILSPOT has already established its India office in New Delhi, and its next local office will be in Middle East and Africa region before the summer of 2017.Each AEC enterprise-level AP can be centrally operated via the Axilspot wireless controller, which makes large networks simple to manage and enables the entire Wi-Fi network to be faster and easier to expand as well as convenient for marketing.Load balancing based on users, bands, and traffic volumes distributes the access pressure of each AP in a balanced way improve the access bandwidth of each user; and guarantees high WLAN connection availability.The positioning engine incorporated in the AP can accurately collect the location data of the terminal, while the smart antenna system is least affected by harsh surroundings. Compared with the traditional AP, the system offers more accurate location data.Offers high level and more flexible security authorizations based on different access environments such as SMS authentication, Facebook authentication, Portal authentication, 802.1x authentication, LDAP authentication, etc., in order to ensure access safety.In addition to supporting multi-dimension authorization and traffic management, such as user, terminal, IP, network, the solutions also offers DPI (Deep Packet Inspection) technology to recognize user behaviours, bringing more elaborated IT management.Garnering data collection for various factors including different districts, stores, and customers information such as the proportion of new and old clients, quantity of advertisement clicks, Facebook fans attraction trends, cell-phone number, etc. for Big Data Analysis.