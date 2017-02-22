News By Tag
TrailMark - Where Memories are Made Naturally
At TrailMark, life appears just as nature intended. From green vistas and natural oak hammocks to miles of trails and winding waterways, TrailMark has painstakingly blended nature with exceptional amenities, creating opportunities for residents to enjoy the outdoors and the best of St. Johns County.
"This is a place where long walks on rambling trails beat short drives," said GreenPointe Communities Marketing Director Gaynelle James. "Our scenic community is a place of natural wonder, offering a comfortable and relaxing environment where neighbors gather to create memories to last a lifetime."
The Camp House provides a perfect setting to celebrate birthdays, reunions or simply end the work week with friends over a low-country boil. The community features numerous fun and lively activities and gatherings to help foster neighborhood relationships.
For many homebuyers, TrailMark's location within the highly rated St. Johns County School District is appealing. A new elementary school is under construction adjacent to community. The school, a $19.5 million project, will be ready to welcome TrailMark students when it opens for the 2017-18 school year.
The new school at TrailMark will help meet the district's growing demand for state-of-the art facilities for elementary students. The school is being built to green environmental standards for energy efficiency and sustainability, and its design will allow collaboration and team teaching.
From Boomers to Millennials, homebuyers have fallen in love with TrailMark and now there are more choices. The community is proud to welcome two new builders to its premier builder team, David Weekly Homes and Providence Homes. Both builders will be breaking ground on new model homes soon.
"We are pleased to have David Weekly Homes and Providence Homes join our outstanding builder team at TrailMark," said GreenPointe Communities North Florida Manager Mike Taylor. "The members of our premier builder team, which also includes D.R. Horton and Landon Homes, are well known for their talent and experience and they are highly regarded for building exceptional quality homes."
TrailMark's builder team offers single-family, one- and two-story homes to fit the lifestyle of today's homebuyers in both traditional neighborhood and conservation area settings. The community currently has three beautifully decorated model homes available to tour and several Move-in Ready showcase homes under construction. Homes at TrailMark are priced from the mid-$200,000s.
While the community is off the beaten path, TrailMark's proximity to Interstate 95, Jacksonville and St. Augustine makes it easy to access entertainment, shopping, dining, employment centers and more.
TrailMark is located at 805 TrailMark Drive in St. Augustine. To visit TrailMark from Interstate 95, take exit #323/International Golf Parkway southwest towards World Golf Village and travel approximately 2.2 miles. Continue past the intersection at State Road 16 (where International Golf Parkway becomes Pacetti Road) and proceed approximately 2.6 miles to TrailMark on the right.
For more information, visit www.TrailMarkLiving.com.
