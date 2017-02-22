News By Tag
ChowCheck Finds the Healthiest Dog Food for Pet Parents
"Our website asks pet parents a series of proven questions about their dog," said Joe Wayman, Founder and CEO of ChowCheck. "The answers help us identify the top eight matches of food for their dog. It takes away the guess work."
Using data from dog studies going back 50 years, coupled with current pet care provider feedback, ChowCheck asks a few simple questions to determine the healthiest food options for your dog. High quality and nutritional food can add years to lives of pets.
"We wanted pet parents to get the eight healthiest food options from our website," said Wayman. "Some of the options you receive may be well known and others may be difficult to find. Our website cuts through the worry of finding the products, because you can order directly from our site. We want to offer healthy options."
ChowCheck provides the resource to make a safe and informed decision about what your dog eats. With online pet food purchases skyrocketing, it is more important than ever to find unbiased decisions. ChowCheck streamlines the process so the healthiest dog food options are only a few clicks away. ChowCheck allows you to order the recommended brands instantly online.
For more information visit ChowCheck.com or check out ChowCheck's Kickstarter campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/
Tom Geiser
***@me.com
