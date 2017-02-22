News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Image Hotels Breaks Ground On Courtyard Hotel In Pooler, Georgia
Local owner/management company to bring latest-generation Courtyard to the Savannah Airport area
Located at 419 Pooler Parkway, in the rapidly-growing retail corridor of Pooler, the Courtyard Pooler/Savannah Airport will offer convenient access to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, Savannah's famed historic district, Hilton Head Island and the Tanger Outlet Mall. The hotel will also be in walking distance to numerous shops, restaurants and entertainment venues.
"We are thoroughly excited to add the latest-generation Courtyard design to the Savannah Airport area," said Kal Patel, president/CEO of Image Hotels. "It showcases Marriott's latest prototype for the brand, and is the perfect addition to this market, which is very popular with business and leisure travelers."
The new hotel will include such amenities as a fitness center, guest laundry, a business center, the Bistro restaurant, The Market™, a 24/7 shop for snacks and beverages, and 4,000 square feet of meeting space to accommodate events for up to 175 people. The hotel will offer Courtyard's latest generation in design and feature the exclusive Courtyard GoBoard™, a 52-inch LCD touch screen packed with local information.
Image Hotels owns and operates six quality hotels under the franchise brands of Marriott, Hilton Hotels and Choice Hotels. The company has properties on the Atlantic Coast and Gulf Coast. For more information or to view their hotel locations please visit their website at www.imagehotels.net.
Contact
Tim Lieb
***@sageagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse