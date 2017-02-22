News By Tag
FHL scoops two NetSuite partner awards
Awards strengthen FHL's position as Europe's leading NetSuite partner
Cloud solutions company, FHL, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in March, beat over 50 NetSuite partners to be awarded the accolades. The presentation ceremony took place during the NetSuite Partner Day at Millbank Tower, London on 21 February 2017.
Andrew Peddie, Managing Director of FHL says, "These awards are a tremendous achievement that reflect FHL's spiralling success. We've invested heavily into making FHL a 'best of breed' NetSuite partner while ensuring customers are provided with first-rate services and support. We're now reaping the benefits of this investment as we have the very best team and resources in place to support more and more organisations with their NetSuite implementations."
FHL is a 5* NetSuite partner and has been named NetSuite's EMEA Solution Provider of the Year for the past five years - more times than any other company. FHL can boast over 100 implementations from a wide range of sectors including the wine industry, ecommerce, wholesale and distribution and professional services.
Peddie adds, "Winning these sought-after awards is a great way to mark our 10-year anniversary and is testament to the hard work, dedication, customer-centric approach and 'can do' attitude of the FHL team."
FHL is a specialist UK-based cloud solutions provider. The company has been name NetSuite's EMEA Solution Provider Partner of The Year on five occasions – more than any other company. With a specialist team that has over 200 years' combined NetSuite experience, FHL can boast over 100 successful implementations. Customers include UK Flooring Direct, Mr Fothergill's, Wigan Warriors, Appellations and Optegra.
