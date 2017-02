Broadway Theatre of Pitman Presents "The Calamari Sisters' Sausagefest"

Contact

Broadway Theatre of Pitman

(856) 384-8381

boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com Broadway Theatre of Pitman(856) 384-8381

End

-- Back in Ptown for their third summer with their BRAND NEW show, Delphine and Carmela Calamari are bringing their 23rd Annual Italian Sausagefest to the Sage Inn. Celebrate the days of summer with these sassy, brassy broads from Brooklyn as they sing, dance, and cook delicious street fair goodies for you and your friends. Whether you're a sausage-lover or not, you'll laugh until your sides ache and fall in love with these dynamic sisters. Come learn more secret recipes, hear hilarious Calamari family anecdotes, taste their sausage and peppers, help them make fried dough, and compete in the annual fertility and virility competition while the Sisters sing LIVE their own special versions of Broadway and Pop favorites. Get ready for a raucous good time and above all else, open wide 'cause here comes the sausage!!Tickets: $35.00 and $45.00Tickets may be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online at www.thebroadwaytheatre.org or at the Theatre box office.Broadway Theatre of Pitman43 South BroadwayPitman, NJ 08071phone: 856-384-8381website: www.thebroadwaytheatre.orgemail: boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.comEvent website: http://www.thebroadwaytheatre.org/? go=sho_dtl& sho=1011