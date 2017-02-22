News By Tag
Autotalks Turns to Athena for its Truly Secure V2X Solution
Autotalks' Verify-All Engine, Powered by Athena's TeraFire® EC Ultra, Secures Autotalks' Mass-Market Ready V2X Solution
As DSRC-based V2X technology develops, it is clear that one of the most important challenges, which is categorically met by Autotalks, is security. The recent notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) of the U.S. Department of Transportation also mentions that multilayer security is desired for reducing the probability of attackers' success and for mitigating potential damage.
Security with multiple defense layers is one of the main advantages that sets Autotalks apart. The outer protection layer authenticates all messages using Athena's TeraFire EC Ultra, which is capable of cryptographic agility to support additional and more complicated security algorithms. Ultra-low latency assures that messages are processed in real-time without waiting on availability of shared resources.
"We see Athena as the market leader in cryptographic processors. Athena's TeraFire EC Ultra is the ideal solution to the 'Verify-All' requirement of our V2X solution," said Amos Freund, Vice President of R&D at Autotalks. "Our 2nd generation chipsets are the most secure, as we strive to offer a superior product that will exceed all the requirements and expectations proposed by OEMs, Tier1s, and the released NPRM."
"Autotalks' in-depth knowledge of V2X Cybersecurity requirements and architecture have helped Athena define a new generation of cryptographic accelerators,"
About The Athena Group, Inc.
Athena is a leading provider of security, cryptography, anti-tamper, and signal processing IP cores to many of the world's largest semiconductor companies, defense contractors, and OEMs, as well as emerging providers. Embedded in millions of ASIC and FPGA devices, Athena technologies enable high-value solutions where security and performance are mission critical - defense and aerospace, vehicle safety (V2V, V2X, telematics), networking and communications, satellites, cellular base stations, handsets, the Internet of Things (IoT), and more.
About Autotalks
Autotalks, founded in 2008, enables the V2X communication revolution by providing an automotive qualified chipset that supports all functions required from a V2X ECU. Autotalks' technology addresses all key V2X challenges: communication reliability, security, positioning accuracy and vehicle installation. Autotalks provides OEMs, Tier 1 and Tier 2 vendors a V2X solution which is in mass market production. The company's pre-integrated chipset is designed to shorten development schedules and reduce costs and includes a uniquely viable V2X security solution.
Contact
Sagit Adler
***@auto-talks.com
