KRAVIS CENTER: Rescue Canine Star in ANNIE Inspires Pet Adoption Event at Kravis Center on March 2
ANNIE Inspires Pet Adoption Event at Kravis Center March 2
Everyone invited to save an animal from "A Hard Knock Life" in Dreyfoos Lobby before the show
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (February 27, 2017) The four-legged star of one of the most beloved family musicals of all time is the inspiration behind an upcoming pet adoption at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. The Tony™ Award winning production of ANNIE takes the Kravis Center stage Thursday, March 2 at 8 pm. Prior to the one-night-only performance, Palm Beach County Animal Care Control, Big and Little Dog Ranch Rescue and Amber's Animal Outreach will have their own furry "orphans" available for adoption and looking for a better "Tomorrow."
Appearing on stage in the production of ANNIE is "Sandy," the stray dog who is rescued by the feisty, titular orphan. The starring canine is actually performed by two dogs, Macy and Sunny, who were both rescued by the show's animal trainer, William Berloni. Based on the popular Harold Gray comic strip Little Orphan Annie, this brand new incarnation of the Broadway smash is directed by original lyricist and director Martin Charnin and choreographed by Liza Gennaro. Featuring such favorites as It's a Hard Knock Life and I Don't Need Anything But You, this curly-haired classic reminds us that there's always Tomorrow.
ANNIE is sponsored by John D. Herrick. The Tony™ Award-winning production of ANNIE takes the stage Thursday, March 2 at 8 pm. The "Sandy" pet adoption event begins in the Dreyfoos Lobby at 6:30 pm. Tickets start at $30 and may be purchased at the Kravis Center Box Office located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, on-line at the Official Kravis Center website www.kravis.org, or by calling the Box Office at 561-832-7469. For Group Sales, please call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.
Beyond The Stage: Join us for a free musical presentation at 7:15 pm in the Dreyfoos Hall lobby featuring the Lake Worth Middle School Chorus. Beyond the Stage is sponsored by Nancy and Jay Parker.
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:
This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts. Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center, it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation. The Kravis Center for is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
Media Contact:
Elizabeth Dashiell
561.543.8276
palmbeachpr@
