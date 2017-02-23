 
Acupuncture Barcelona: Now Open Saturdays

Barcelona acupuncturist Ruth Westnidge (BSc Hons Traditional Chinese Medicine) is now offering a regular Saturday morning service in Eixample for acupuncture, cupping, moxibustion, Chinese herbs and anti aging face treatments.
 
 
BARCELONA, Spain - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Ruth  is extending her opening hours so that working people, busy mums and anyone wanting a relaxed start to the weekend can now come in on Saturdays.  Typical complaints might be pain, poor sleep and stress, digestive issues, feeling 'run down' and allergies, women's health and seemingly unconnected issues all happening at the same time.  Traditional Chinese Medicine aims to rebalance the body's energy to encourage the body towards a state of harmony.  It has been practiced for at least 2,000 years in the East and has gained popularity steadily in the West since the 1970s.

Before Barcelona, Ruth worked in London (UK) for many years practicing a specialised acupuncture form using only ear points. Then came five and a half years university study, including four years full time on a BSc Traditional Chinese Medicine course. The course was in partnership with the University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Beijing.  This meant the unusual step of learning  Chinese herbal medicine at the same time as acupuncture. The more intensive approach allowed for treatments more in line with the way the practice in happens in China.

The practice is known for many problems, like back pain, headaches, pain in joints an muscles, women's health and a long list of other common complaints. It may come as a surprise to learn a well-trained practitioner can also help you look and feel more confident about getting older. There are acupuncture techniques aim to minimise the look of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles and give you back a healthy glow – from the inside. Instead of applying creams, the acupuncturist works to determine whether the body is in energetic balance, and then rebalance to achieve change at a deeper level. They also work directly on the face, using specialised tiny needles to pinpoint problem areas. The results tend to be a much more natural looking treatment and of course there are no drugs or injections to contend with.

"Over time I started working with the techniques, clients liked it and added more training. It's worth mentioning however, I was very keen to keep the spirit behind the whole of the Acupuncture Barcelona service at the heart of the treatments. It's about care and smoothing away stress and negative emotional states. I always stress you are more beautiful as you get older, not fighting to 'keep it', it's about working in a positive, respectful way. And the results look really natural all the way throughout the process. So its moving away from feeling there's a big problem that must be 'zapped', something 'very bad to eliminate', towards knowing you are beautiful, regaining some balance"

To find out more, contact Ruth by email or WhatsApp to arrange a callback at a convenient time. Her Barcelona Traditional Chinese Medicine Acupuncture website is at http://www.tcm-acu-herbs.com, it also carries useful information including full details of training and practice style.

Ruth Westnidge
662260128
***@tcm-acu-herbs.com
Source:Ruth Westnidge
Email:***@tcm-acu-herbs.com Email Verified
Click to Share