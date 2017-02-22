 
Industry News





International Release for Awarding Winning Epic War Drama "The Road To Mother"

New World Production announces the worldwide debut of critically acclaimed historical war-drama The Road To Mother.
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Hot on the tails of its successful theatrical release in Kazakhstan in September 2016, Road to Mother attracted the attention of many HFPA Members (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) who were present during its Golden Globe screening in Los Angeles.

The Road To Mother stars Adil Akhmetov and Altynay Nogerbek in a moving and visually stunning drama of a son's separation from mother and homeland during one of the most turbulent periods of 20th-century history, set against the backdrop of Kazakhstan's enforced collectivization, famine and the violence of World War II.

Akan Satayev is one of the most exciting directors of contemporary Kazakh cinema and television, helming the historical epic hit "Zhauzhurek Myn Bala" ("Thousand Young Warriors"), popular television series "Againdy" ("Brothers") and one of the highest-grossing films in recent years, "Reketir" ("Racketeer"). Satayev's latest success is the 2016 American crime thriller Anonymous.

"... a villager told my parents of an old woman who left her home every morning, went to the outskirts of the village, sat under a tree and waited for somebody. She used to return home at sunset. The villagers said she did so every day for 30 years. I don't know how the story ended, but it deeply affected me."

The Road To Mother is shot in Kazakhstan, Belarus, Azerbaijan by cinematographer Khassan Kydyraliev and features sweeping battle scenes and a cast of thousands. In addition, Aliya Nazarbayeva - President Nursultan Nazarbayev's youngest daughter - is a producer of the picture.

IMDB: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4470016/?ref_=nm_flmg_dr_2

Source:New World Production
Email:***@gingerliu.com Email Verified
Historical War Drama, Kazakh cinema, The Road To Mother
Entertainment
Los Angeles - California - United States
