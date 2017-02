International Release for Awarding Winning Epic War Drama "The Road To Mother"

New World Production announces the worldwide debut of critically acclaimed historical war-drama The Road To Mother.

Media Contact

Ginger Liu

***@gingerliu.com Ginger Liu

End

-- Hot on the tails of its successful theatrical release in Kazakhstan in September 2016,attracted the attention of many HFPA Members (Hollywood Foreign Press Association)who were present during its Golden Globe screening in Los Angeles.stars Adil Akhmetov and Altynay Nogerbek in a moving and visually stunning drama of a son's separation from mother and homeland during one of the most turbulent periods of 20th-century history, set against the backdrop of Kazakhstan's enforced collectivization, famine and the violence of World War II.Akan Satayev is one of the most exciting directors of contemporary Kazakh cinema and television, helming the historical epic hit "Zhauzhurek Myn Bala" ("Thousand Young Warriors"), popular television series "Againdy" ("Brothers") and one of the highest-grossing films in recent years, "Reketir" ("Racketeer"). Satayev's latest success is the 2016 American crime thrillerThe Road To Mother is shot in Kazakhstan, Belarus, Azerbaijan by cinematographer Khassan Kydyraliev and features sweeping battle scenes and a cast of thousands. In addition, Aliya Nazarbayeva - President Nursultan Nazarbayev's youngest daughter - is a producer of the picture.IMDB: http://www.imdb.com/ title/tt4470016/? ref_=nm_flmg_ dr_2