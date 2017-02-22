Glamazle.com introduces cruelty-free makeup by veteran professional brand Cozzette Cosmetics

Cozzette Infinite Eyeshadows - Red and Violet Hues

-- Glamazle.com, an online fix for all things beauty and fashion, presents cruelty-free makeup by professional makeup brand, Cozzette Cosmetics. Sought after by sensational international beauty gurus such as Tati of the Glam Life Guru fame, Nikkie of NikkieTutorials, and David Sternberg of Ultraviolent Makeup, the brand is now available in the region exclusively through Glamazle.com.The e-commerce website has introduced the range of Infinite eyeshadow pans and 100% vegan and cruelty-free makeup brushes created with fine synthetic hair that would fit beautifully into the arsenal of makeup enthusiasts, artists and stylists.Founded by Neelam Keswani, Glamazle.com is the region's one stop store where one can find the world's leading beauty and cosmetic brands at just a click. The website houses international names such as House of Lashes, Jouer Cosmetics, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, Ardell, Kat Von D Beauty, and Cover FX among others, with a wide variety of makeup, skin, hair and nail care, wellness and lifestyle products.Neelam Keswani, Founder, Glamazle.com, said, "It's exciting to have introduced a brand like Cozzette to our store. Cozzette is known for its quality, vegan, cruelty-free and non-allergen makeup. We have always been committed to providing the best quality of products through our store, at the right price, and have chosen to house some of the best quality items with our seal of assurance. To start with, we have introduced their collection of individual eyeshadow pans and vegan, synthetic brushes. Over time, we look forward to bringing more of Cozzette's collection to the region, and hope for a positive response for buyers towards this brand."The focus of Glamazle.com is to unveil in the region the best brands at their standard price. Glamazle.com is constantly monitoring the global trends and local preferences of the region to add more and more professional makeup and skincare products that cater to every fashionista's needs.