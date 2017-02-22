 
Industry News





February 2017
Rhodri Spindler Releases Article on Virtualization And Its Need

 
Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Long time senior network engineer and network architect, Rhodri Spindler releases in depth look at virtualization and its need in the modern workplace.

It is also noted that more will follow on a variety of networking and IT related subject matters around topics such as G-Suite, cloud computing, network engineering career paths and more.

Rhodri Spindler has looked in depth at consolidation, legacy systems and the testing environment to bring about the conclusion of the article.

A brief snapshot can be found here -

"Virtual servers are also referred as space conserves due to consolidation. If numerous applications use a minute fraction of a machine's processing power, the network administrator can consolidate all these applications into a single server running multiple applications. The company's requirement for space will significantly decrease.

A company can practice redundancy with server virtualization. Redundancy refers to the process of running the same application on multiple servers. It is done for the safety reasons. If for any reason one of the server fails, another server running the similar application could replace it. It optimizes business downtime in case of server failures."

Further information can be found at - http://www.sooperarticles.com/technology-articles/office-...
Source:Rhodri Spindler
