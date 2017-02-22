Smart Dubai board holds its 8th meeting amidst more successes achieved locally and globally

Key agenda points included review of Dubai Data Law draft policies

Image

End

-- UAE, February 28, 2017 - The Board of Directors of the Smart Dubai Office held its 8th meeting, which was presided over by H.E. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board.The meeting complements the efforts exerted to implement the Smart Dubai initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with a vision for Dubai to become the happiest and smartest city on Earth and a benchmark city for smart city implementation around the world.Key agenda points for the meeting included a review of the Dubai Data Law draft policies along with the progress made in attracting strategic partners towards the Dubai Data Initiative. By showcasing organized and well thought out plans, several private sector partners have also been brought on board, all as part of the initiative to collate data from all city entities, which will then be analyzed and be made available to the public.As a result, this would contribute to creating a solid knowledge-based economy that would help develop the aptitudes of individuals and spurring entrepreneurship and innovation in the city. Having analysed data on hand will encourage residents to take the initiative and play an effective role in defining the future of Dubai.The meeting also discussed the progress on the functionality of the Smart Dubai Platform, and the Happiness Meter, which has recently attracted 68 private entities who will be using the tool for measuring happiness in alignment with the Happiness Agenda launched last May.Marking this occasion, Al Tayer said: "We are set to fulfill the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into the happiest and smartest city in the world by harnessing innovative technology to ease the lives of Dubai inhabitants and make them happy. We are committed to supervising Dubai's smart city transformation in the most innovative and creative manner with a view of exceeding local limits and going a step further in the field of innovative smart cities."Al Tayer added: "We are keen on ensuring continuous collaboration between both the public and private sectors and are working diligently with strategic partners to implement our agendas and plans for Dubai to maintain a leading position amidst the global smart cities. We have passed many stages which realistically depicted how people live in a happy, smart and unique city and we will continue to make further progress in the field of providing smart services for the satisfaction of all Dubai citizens, residents and visitors because greater happiness levels across Dubai is our ultimate goal."Meanwhile, H.E. Dr. Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Director General of Smart Dubai Office, said: "In the coming year, we look forward to achieving more milestones ensuring Dubai retains its leading position as a smart city. We are currently attracting all innovative entities and creative minds across all sectors and are working in line with the Happiness Agenda to explore and implement more ways to bring happiness to our people, who are the city's more important pillar. By providing citywide innovative smart services and subsequently measuring the happiness of customers through the Happiness Meter, in both public and private sectors, we hope to achieve our ultimate goal of making Dubai the happiest and smartest city on earth."The meeting was attended by H.E. Ahmad Mohammed Bin Humaidan, Vice Chairman of Smart Dubai Office, H.E. Dr. Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Board Member and Director General of Smart Dubai Office, Brigadier Khaled Nasser Al-Razzuqi, Board Member and Director General of Smart Services Department at Dubai Police, H.E. Yousef Hamad Al Sheibani, Board Member and Director General of Dubai Cyber Security Centre, Mohammed Abdullah Al Zafeen, Board Member and Director of IT Department at Dubai Municipality, and Mr. Abdulla Ali Al Madani, Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of Corporate Technical Support Services Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority.