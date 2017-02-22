Dhofar Global reinforces presence in Qatar via opening of new office

Country is predicted to experience the fastest annual growth of over 10 per cent from 2015 to 2020

-- UAE, Feburary 28, 2017 – Dhofar Global, a leading supplier of hygiene care products in the Middle East, has further strengthened its presence in Qatar following the recent opening of its new state-of-the-art headquarters in the country in line with its comprehensive expansion plan and full commitment to better address the needs of the thriving local market. Dhofar Global's move also reflects the company's strategy to capitalize on numerous substantial business opportunities brought forth by Qatar's economic stability and prosperity.The country is predicted to experience the fastest annual growth of over 10 per cent from 2015 to 2020 thanks to its large-scale developments either ongoing or in the pipeline ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Projected to experience an economic growth of 3.4 per cent this year, Qatar has earmarked a total USD 200 billion to improve its infrastructure, which has further stimulated important economic activities. In hygiene care products market, in particular, a RISI report shows that the country's per capita tissue consumption is now ranging from seven to eight kilograms, while the local tissue demand is projected to reach 22,000 and 33,000 tons by 2017 and 2023, respectively."The opening of our new office in Doha clearly demonstrates our objective to cement and fully establish our local market foothold and leadership. With our reinforced presence, we will be able to efficiently anticipate the needs of various domestic industries such as the tourism and hospitality sectors and accordingly come up with an effective approach to meet the current and future demands. This latest move is also a concrete evidence of our overall goal of strategically expanding our scope and reach across the GCC region, which is one of our major markets," concluded Faleh Al Abri, Group CEO, Dhofar Global.