Izmir Organic BRC AA Certified Factory

brc

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Organic

* Food

* Brc Industry:

* Food Location:

* ESBAS - izmir - Turkey Subject:

* Awards

Contact

Ms. Nilay Kırpat

00905064926071

***@izmir-organik.com Ms. Nilay Kırpat00905064926071

End

--was born out of our desire to produce reliable organic and sustainably-grown clean food in 2008.In order to reach to the unique raw materials in the world, we have decided to establish our production at Aegean Free Zone in 2011.Here, our advantage is we can export and import all the raw materials without any obligations.In addition, we do use the newest technologies on our product lines such as Bühler Sortex, stone removers, metal detectors, sieves, fumigation and moisturizing rooms.Our facility is certified organic by Ceres GERMANY according to NOP/USDA, EU, and COR standards, At our facility which is also certified with IFS and BRC standards, we do give the quality insurance to the companies who want to bring their raw materials from the source for final control, cleaning or repacking.In any condition, if our customer proves the product is not satisfying their quality needs we take the product back with our free zone advantage. According to the agreement, we can supply a new lot or we can pay the invoice value back.We have over 50 regular customers such as health stores, wholesalers, importers,chocolate manufacturers in the United States, Germany, Austria, Canada, France, Italy and Holland.All of our products are processed at low temperatures to ensure that none of their vital nutrients are lost during processing.Today, the annual audit of our facility byhas completed.After the rigorous inspection, our organic food production facility,has regarded withcertificate.We enjoy producing foods in their pure, minimally processed state, foods that are grown organically, and in a sustainable way. Our goal is to make satisfy our customers with the quality and to supply them with the best market values.Our goal is to make satisfy our customers with the quality and to supply them with the best market values.Therefore we will be happy to give service our customers with our advanced quality standards.