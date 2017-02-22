Cynthia Grimes, a top-producing realtor in Carroll County, joins Keller Williams Realty

I joined Keller Williams because I feel that their beliefs are in alignment with my vision. - Cynthia Grimes

Cynthia Grimes

Keller Williams Legacy

Vlad Kats

443-218-6288

vlad@kw.com

-- After 17 years in the real estate industry with various local brokerages, Cynthia Grimes, one of Carroll County's top performing real estate professionals, partnered with Keller Williams Realty as it brings its unique business model to Carroll County. "Cynthia's move to KW is a great example of a seasoned real estate professional seeking more value from their real estate brokerage," said Vlad Kats, Team Leader/Managing Director of Keller Williams Legacy (www.KWLegacyPikesville.com). Vlad is a part of a Launch Team establishing a KW Market Center in Carroll County.Prior to real estate, Cynthia spent 12 years as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and 16 years as owner/operator of a pre-school. These experiences served as a foundation for her success in real estate and have galvanized her approach to client service and business ownership.Seth Campbell, Regional Director for KW and member of the Carroll County Launch Team, said: "We are honored to be in business in Cynthia. I truly believe that her approach to life and to business is in clear alignment with the values and the growth opportunities within our company."When asked about the reason she chose to make the move to KW, Cynthia replied: "I want to grow my business to the next level and I find the systems and tools available will make that journey easier to navigate. The technology is cutting edge and integrated to make using it easy. The coaching and training classes are extremely valuable and focused on business growth not only for new agents but also of high value for experienced agents. The energy level amongst KW agents in the office, at events or at trainings is of a high level, you can feel how the environment is a win-win, caring environment;it is an environment that makes you to keep coming to work everyday."Cynthia specializes in first-time buyers, luxury real estate, and move-up buyers. She serves clients within the entire Baltimore Metro area and earned a spot in the coveted Remax 100 Club. She is proud mom of 3 beautiful daughters and resides in Westminster, MD. For more information about Cynthia and her real estate services, please visit www.EveryStepHome.com