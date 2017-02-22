News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cynthia Grimes, a top-producing realtor in Carroll County, joins Keller Williams Realty
I joined Keller Williams because I feel that their beliefs are in alignment with my vision. - Cynthia Grimes
Prior to real estate, Cynthia spent 12 years as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and 16 years as owner/operator of a pre-school. These experiences served as a foundation for her success in real estate and have galvanized her approach to client service and business ownership.
Seth Campbell, Regional Director for KW and member of the Carroll County Launch Team, said: "We are honored to be in business in Cynthia. I truly believe that her approach to life and to business is in clear alignment with the values and the growth opportunities within our company."
When asked about the reason she chose to make the move to KW, Cynthia replied: "I want to grow my business to the next level and I find the systems and tools available will make that journey easier to navigate. The technology is cutting edge and integrated to make using it easy. The coaching and training classes are extremely valuable and focused on business growth not only for new agents but also of high value for experienced agents. The energy level amongst KW agents in the office, at events or at trainings is of a high level, you can feel how the environment is a win-win, caring environment;
Cynthia specializes in first-time buyers, luxury real estate, and move-up buyers. She serves clients within the entire Baltimore Metro area and earned a spot in the coveted Remax 100 Club. She is proud mom of 3 beautiful daughters and resides in Westminster, MD. For more information about Cynthia and her real estate services, please visit www.EveryStepHome.com
Media Contact
Keller Williams Legacy
Vlad Kats
443-218-6288
vlad@kw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse