Range Rover Velar To Be Showcased On March 1

-- Range Rover has revealed teaser images of an upcoming brand-new SUV that will be showcased at Geneva in March. Named, the Range Rover Velar, the upcoming Range Rover model will be placed between the Evoque and the Ranger Rover Sport.Velar name is derived from the Latin word Velare which means to cover or veil. Land Rover will officially unveil the Range Rover Velar on March 1, 2017.Land Rover Chief Design Officer, Gerry McGovern, said: "We call the Velar the avant garde Range Rover. It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand. The Range Rover Velar changes everything."The teaser images don't tell much. However, looking at a squat-ish rear we can say that it doesn't have an Evoque-like design with a sloping roofline. Its nose has some similarities with the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. Size is in between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport. Being a Range Rover, the Velar will be fully loaded with features.https://www.trendingcar.com/blog/range-rover-velar-showcased-march.htmlThe Velar will use the same platform as the Jaguar F-Pace and is also expected to feature the same engine lineup. Apart from the F-Pace, it will be competing with the Porsche Cayenne, BMW X6 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.As we have already said, the Velar will be launched on March 1, 2017. However, we are not expecting it to launch in India before 2018. As of now Range Rover Evoque is in range of Rs. 50-65 lakh, while the Range Rover Sport costs Rs. 1.2-2 Crore. As per the estimates, the Velar will be priced around 70-90 lakhs.