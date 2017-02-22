Growing by 50 %, Systancia expands its International Pressure

systancia

--With a turnover of 5.7 million euros and a continuing profitability, Systancia ended 2016 with accelerating momentum. In a market where IT spending has dropped by 0.6% worldwide in 2016, Systancia's growth is all the more impressive. This hyper-growth has allowed the company to become one of 40 innovative companies selected by Bpifrance in May 2016 to be integrated in its "Scale Up" development program: a great opportunity for this gem of French IT. At the same time, the quality delivered to customers and partners remained top priority, with a customer satisfaction of 97%.For Systancia, 2016 ended with the company merging with the Paris-based Avencis Company, one of the leaders in single sign-on (SSO) and identity management authentication (IAM). This external growth operation enables Systancia to strengthen its application delivery solution portfolio and to offer a comprehensive and global offering, focused on security and users.In 2016, the publisher devoted 25% of its investments to R&D. It is regularly launching new features, allowing it to outstrip the market and stand out from world-famous American competitors. As such, in 2013, it decided to integrate machine learning technology into its products. The reliability of the solutions thus proposed by Systancia has then been recognized by ANSSI, which recently awarded IPdiva Secure 8, the publisher's security solution, with the Certification – Elementary Level. IPdiva Secure is currently the only certified solution of its category to be recommended by the organization to ensure the IT security of administrations, of the 250 operators of vital importance (OVI) and, more generally, of companies.As another acknowledgement of the company's achievements, the "French Cybersecurity"label was awarded to this same solution at the International Cybersecurity Forum held in Lille last month, in the presence of Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister. In addition to guaranteeing a French solution for companies, this label attests to the clear and well-defined functionality of IPdiva Secure 8, whose quality level is verified by an independent jury made up of three bodies divided between the industrial sector, user associations and institutions.In order to consolidate its position in France, Systancia will continue to attract new talent during the year. From sales representatives to R&D engineers to a management controller, more than a dozen new hires are expected to join the 76 French employees in Sausheim (Alsace), Paris and Cesson-Sévigné(Brittany). This workforce growth reflects Systancia's rapid development in both the cyber security and virtualization markets. To support this expansion, a Channel Manager has also been appointed to implement the new Systancia Partners program in France.With regard to its products, the publisher continues to focus on innovation in order to establish itself as one of the models of IT infrastructure in France. A 3version of IPdiva Care, a privileged access management solution (PAM) has been announced for mid-April and promises advanced analytics and anticipation capabilities to eliminate cyber threats. With AppliDis Fusion 6, the next version of its application virtualization and VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure)solution that will be available in the second quarter, Systancia is offering the 1VDI architecture based on the hyper convergence model: a scale-out architecture based on microservices capable of supporting up to 40,000 users in a single farm without performance loss. As for unified authentication, beginning in March, Avencis SSOX 10 will offer advanced functionalities for strong authentication and management of password complexity.A dozen customers already signed in the United States, in the EMEA zone and in the Middle East, as well as a British distributor…Although some 10% of its turnover is already made internationally, Systancia plans to intensify its activities outside of France. Several countries are in the start-up phase, particularly Germany."Our development is based on two guiding principles: to innovate differently by pushing the limits of the market existing solutions' performance through machine learning, and to deliver, together with the men and women of Systancia, an exemplary service to our partners and customers. With our three recognized product lines and an international presence that is accelerating, Systancia has all of the necessary assets to become a giant of IT," concluded Christophe Corne, Chairman of the Board and founder of Systancia.Founded in 1998, Systancia is a recognized French editor in virtualization and cybersecurity, offering the next generation of application delivery infrastructure focused on users and security: application virtualization and VDI solutions, external access security, privileged access management (PAM), single sign-on (SSO) and identity management (IAM). Building on R&D as a growth engine, the Alsatian publisher relies on the technological value of its products and the closeness between its teams and its customers to meet the needs of users. Agile and in constant search of innovations, Systancia often outstrips the market leaders, bringing down the last barriers standing in front of it.In 2016, Systancia achieved a turnover of 5.7 million euros and has 76 employees in three locations: Sausheim, Paris and Rennes.