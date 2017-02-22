Best Prices on Premium Bulk Indian Teas Direct from the Gardens at Jay Shree Tea

Buying top grade Indian tea has now become easier with Jay Shree Tea. It offers a huge range of different blends from a number of tea estates.

Contact

Jay Shree Tea

***@jayshreetea.com Jay Shree Tea

End

-- Jay Shree Tea is one of the leading bulk producers of Indian teas. Its teas are marketed straight from the garden offering top quality blends at the best possible price.Jay Shree Tea is a reputed producer of Indian teas in the wholesale market.: With its numerous tea gardens in the chief tea producing regions, it provides the finest quality blends to tea lovers across the globe. From plucking to packaging of the blends, managers supervise everything. Every pack of Jay Shree Tea ensures freshest blends right from the garden and they speak about their quality. The company believes in the mantra – "Garden to the Cup". Workers and managers make sure that the real essence and flavor of the blends are preserved in every pack till the door of the consumer.: Product basket of this company contains 'all teas of India'. There are teas from the reputed estates of Darjeeling, Assam and Nilgiris. From each garden there are black, white, oolong and green blends. So, those who want to taste different kinds of brews this company is the right choice! Check out their product range along with price tag from their website at. There are regular as well as gift packs.: Besides providing superior quality teas, Jay Shree Tea is known for its affordability. Being a bulk producer, this company offers products at the wholesale price. Therefore, be assured to get the BEST PRODUCTS AT THE BEST PRICE. Consumers will now have the chance to enjoy teas of different estates without emptying their wallet.The benefit of purchasing from a bulk producer is that buyers get the opportunity to purchase diverse blends at the same place. This is good for novice buyers.This is an online tea company which has earned a good reputed for its premium Indian teas worldwide. Jay Shree Tea is one of those companies which offer certified blends from the renowned tea gardens. From this company buyers will get Rain Forest Alliance Certified, Fair Trade and Organic Indian teas at the most affordable price.To know more about Jay Shree Tea and its products, visit their website.10, Camac Street,Kolkata-700 017.and