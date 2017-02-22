 
News By Tag
* Pharmaceutical Logistics
* Supply Chain
* Risk Assessment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London
  England
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


Risk Management in Pharmaceutical Logistics with Seer Pharma

Seer Pharma Director Bob Hayes joins the expert speaker line-up for the 11th annual Pharmaceutical Logistics conference on the 18th and 19th of May in London.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Pharmaceutical Logistics
* Supply Chain
* Risk Assessment

Industry:
* Transportation

Location:
* London - England - England

Subject:
* Events

LONDON, England - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi are delighted to announce that Bob Hayes, Director at Seer Pharma, will be co-chairing the conference with Exelsius CEO, Tony Wright.

Bob will also be presenting a keynote on risk management where he explores regulatory requirements for risk-based approach to GDP compliance. His presentation will also look into FMEA as the preferred methodology for risk assessment and will highlight an FMEA model that works for most businesses.

In the lead up to the event, he says, ""My presentation will remind the audience that a risk-based approach is a requirement, not an option, then take them through a risk assessment methodology (FMEA) that has been used widely and is successful. "

A Q&A with Bob can be viewed at the Download Centre on www.pharmaceutical-logistics.com/prlog.

He joins a speaker line-up comprised of other leading movers and shakers within the pharmaceutical supply chain industry including GSK, Sanofi Genzyme, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Johnson and Johnson, MSD, GS1, TAPA, IATA, GIRP, and more.

The full roster of the speakers as well as their presentations can be found on www.pharmaceutical-logistics.com/prlog.

The conference agenda will discuss significant themes within the evolving pharmaceutical logistics landscape including how to meet the demands of temperature regulation and warehousing, challenges within clinical trial logistics, strategies to maintain supply chain security, visibility and anti-counterfeiting, and regulatory considerations.

For those who are interested in attending, there are currently Early Bird discounts available for online registrations.

11th annual Pharmaceutical Logistics Conference
18th & 19th May 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
www.pharmaceutical-logistics.com/prlog

---end ---

Contact Information:

For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Alia Malick at amalick@smi-online.co.uk. For delegate queries please contact Fateja Begum at fbegum@smi-online.co.uk. For media queries please contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact
SMi Group
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Pharmaceutical Logistics, Supply Chain, Risk Assessment
Industry:Transportation
Location:London - England - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share