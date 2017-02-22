News By Tag
Risk Management in Pharmaceutical Logistics with Seer Pharma
Seer Pharma Director Bob Hayes joins the expert speaker line-up for the 11th annual Pharmaceutical Logistics conference on the 18th and 19th of May in London.
Bob will also be presenting a keynote on risk management where he explores regulatory requirements for risk-based approach to GDP compliance. His presentation will also look into FMEA as the preferred methodology for risk assessment and will highlight an FMEA model that works for most businesses.
In the lead up to the event, he says, ""My presentation will remind the audience that a risk-based approach is a requirement, not an option, then take them through a risk assessment methodology (FMEA) that has been used widely and is successful. "
A Q&A with Bob can be viewed at the Download Centre on www.pharmaceutical-
He joins a speaker line-up comprised of other leading movers and shakers within the pharmaceutical supply chain industry including GSK, Sanofi Genzyme, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Johnson and Johnson, MSD, GS1, TAPA, IATA, GIRP, and more.
The full roster of the speakers as well as their presentations can be found on www.pharmaceutical-
The conference agenda will discuss significant themes within the evolving pharmaceutical logistics landscape including how to meet the demands of temperature regulation and warehousing, challenges within clinical trial logistics, strategies to maintain supply chain security, visibility and anti-counterfeiting, and regulatory considerations.
For those who are interested in attending, there are currently Early Bird discounts available for online registrations.
11th annual Pharmaceutical Logistics Conference
18th & 19th May 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
www.pharmaceutical-
