Michigan Rapper D Boy Makes An Impact With Debut Single & Music Video "Roller Coaster"

Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- There's always something refreshing about an artist who feels comfortable in his own skin. At a time when there is a blur between creativity and mediocrity, buzzing Flint, Michigan rapper D Boy is redefining Hip-Hop with authenticity.

Innovative and gifted, D Boy is excited to present his introspective debut music video "Roller Coaster" via independent southern powerhouse Bullpen Records. DJ's are raving about the song and it is receiving outstanding feedback from notable industry executives and fans alike.

"This song is personal to me, that's why I wanted to give it that special treatment. 'Roller Coaster' explains how I feel about a particular person in my life," the aspiring rapper said.

A Michigan rapper full energy and undeniable talent, D Boy hopes to present a fresh perspective to the Hip-Hop community, speaking to and representing a new breed of fans that puts him in a league all his own.

At an early age, D Boy who was growing up in the grimiest parts of Flint, Michigan, already found the confidence on the rough streets and focus to pursue what has always been his first love. His crystal ball saw D Boy succeeding in the music industry as a dynamic and energetic rapper who was touring from coast to coast to perform in front of thousands in sold out shows. Prepared to embark on the journey of a lifetime, D Boy knew he was ready to play his hand in the Rap circuit. Known to challenge himself by setting the bar so high he has to jump like Michael Jordan, D Boy is also one to stop and see the beauty in all aspects of the business… the bumps, the bruises, and the bling!

If you are a true Hip-Hop enthusiast, then you will love the sound and grind of D Boy and his label Bullpen Records. D Boy does everything in a major way and he is currently making a huge impact in the independent music scene with his critically acclaimed single "Roller Coaster" so make no mistake to overlook this buzzing Rap renegade.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=611MtATxIPk



For more information on D-Boy, visit www.bullpenrecords.com

Tags:D Boy, Bullpen Records
Industry:Music
Location:Michigan - United States
