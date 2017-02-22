News By Tag
All you need to know about Quality Unearthed
Are you joining the many people who are falling in love with glamping? Find out what Quality Unearthed can do to make your glamping dreams come true!
Here's why…
At Quality Unearthed, it isn't just about where you're going to put your head at night. It's about the whole experience; exploring new places, sampling new food and creating memories. Our aim is to find you unique places to stay, in areas of outstanding beauty. What about a luxury tree house for two, a super family holiday in a yurt or off-grid cottage?
Peace of mind
The team at Quality Unearthed visit each abode personally (somebody has to do it!) to ensure it provides the kind of experience we can wholeheartedly recommend.
The Roots of Unearthed
Quality Unearthed is the sister company to the Rees family's two existing companies, Quality Cottages and Quality Villas. The Rees family have been marketing and booking self-catering holiday accommodation for almost eight decades.
Tim - son of the Qualities founders, Margaret and Leonard - joined Quality Cottages in 2010 and came up with the idea of a complementary, yet quite different company - and so Quality Unearthed was born.
Having spent a number of years living in unusual places and working on off-grid homes, Tim spotted an increasing need for holidays in unique holiday properties such as eco builds, treehouses, yurts, cabins, and wagons, along with other fascinating glamping abodes.
We therefore like to think that Quality Unearthed represents a happy marriage between genuine personal interests and a growing need for unusual types of holiday. More and more of us are looking for things in life that are good quality, authentic, or unique and our choice of holiday accommodation is increasingly reflected in this.
It's all about the people
Tim isn't alone in his interests. All of the QU team share his appreciation of authenticity, fondness for the unusual and an interest in sustainability.
A final word
Glamping and unique holidays are becoming so popular now we endeavour to bring together an eclectic selection of handpicked abodes for you to choose from and feel that each one has something quite special about it - maybe a view, location or character, for example.
Thanks for taking the time to read a bit about us!
Please visit: www.qualityunearthed.co.uk/
Contact
Quality Unearthed, 01348 830922
***@qualityunearthed.co.uk
