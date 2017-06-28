US OUSD-Space Policy to present keynote at 2nd MilSatCom USA event this June

Country(s)
ARLINGTON, Va. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Following his recent appointment as the US Department of Defense's Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, SMi are proud to announce that Mr John Hill will be joining the speaker line-up for the 2nd annual MilSatCom USA conference. The event will take place on June 28 & 29, 2017 at the Sheraton Pentagon City in Arlington, VA.
Opening Day 2 of the event, Mr Hill will be presenting a keynote focusing on the US Space policy in the coming year and the importance of allied cooperation to the future of SatCom. He will also explore the importance of pre-empting and combating a growing variety of threats as well as the DoD's future goals for its space policy.
Mr Hill joins a stellar lineup of speakers including key government and military personnel from the US Army, Australian Defence Force, US Air Force, US Department of Defense, US NorthCom, NATO NCIA, DISA, DARPA; and also key industry experts from Airbus Defence and Space, Hughes Network Systems and more.
A detailed agenda including a full list of speakers and their respective topics can be viewed on www.milsatcom-
2017 is a pivotal year for US decision makers as the Wideband Analysis of Alternatives progresses. At the same time, the US is redoubling its efforts to ensure its space capabilities will be resilient to survive and operate as the space domain becomes congested, contested and competitive. The 2nd annual MilSatCom USA will provide an intelligent forum to discuss and to explore ways to combat these rapidly developing threats through strategic operations and international collaborations.
The two-day event will also highlight significant topics including the USA's acquisition process, the Wideband AoA and the direction of the US space programs, ComSatCom utilization and operational systems.
MilSatCom USA is a part of SMi Group's successful MilSatCom portfolio of events which includes its flagship Global MilSatCom. Described as Europe's leading forum for satcom professionals, Global MilSatCom has been running for 18 years attracting over 450 attendees and 40 sponsors. With a wealth of experience, an international reputation and an established MilSatCom brand, SMi Group are bringing this industry-leading show once again to the USA.
All active US and foreign military and government personnel will be granted free admission to the event. However, pre-registration is required, which is subject to final approval by the conference organizers.
2nd Annual MilSatCom USA
June 28-29, 2017
Sheraton Pentagon City, Arlington, VA
