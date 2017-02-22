News By Tag
MetaEdit+ 5.5 Brings Models to GitHub
MetaCase launches Smart Model Versioning. The new MetaEdit+ 5.5 brings collaboratively created models to GitHub and other version control systems.
Modeling and version control both play key roles in industrial-scale software development. However, most modeling tools and version control systems fail to work well together. Anyone who has tried merging model files knows it is a nightmare. Others curse the modeling tools that lock them out while another user edits a set of diagrams.
MetaEdit+ 5.5 brings the benefits of version control to models, without ever requiring a merge or locking users out. Users work on a consistent, up-to-date view of the models, and can commit a set of changes to make it available to others. They can see what changes they have made, viewing them graphically, textually or as a tree, and can comment and name these as a version. The versions can be automatically stored in any major version control system: a local Git repository, a team's SVN, on GitHub, Bitbucket etc. Users can inspect and compare versions to see other users' changes or older states, both within MetaEdit+ or using the version control system's own functions.
"Our new Smart Model Versioning makes collaborating and versioning easy for all working with models. Changes are viewed in the same format as the models themselves. Integration of different users' changes is fully automatic: no merging of XML files, and no users are locked out. Bringing models to Git and SVN is now painless and easy for the whole team," says Dr. Juha-Pekka Tolvanen, CEO of MetaCase.
MetaEdit+ 5.5 provides unparalleled model scalability, enhanced documentation generation with dynamic HTML, and an extended API providing over 30 new integration functions. Users get ready-built integration with Git and SVN, which they can customize if desired or extend for other version control systems.http://www.metacase.com/
About MetaCase
MetaCase improves the productivity and quality of software development through modeling. Customers like Panasonic, Siemens, Polar, Nokia and EADS consistently report productivity improving by a factor of 5–10. These improvements are achieved by using Domain-Specific Modeling (DSM) languages that raise the level of abstraction beyond coding. Once the domain-specific models are created with MetaEdit+, full code can be automatically generated. This automation works because the modeling languages and code generators are made to meet customers' specific needs — typically implemented by their own expert developer. For additional information, including press kit and product evaluation details, visit www.metacase.com.
MetaCase
Juha-Pekka Tolvanen
358400648606
***@metacase.com
