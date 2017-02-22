Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants market is estimated at $18.26 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.54% to reach $34.57 billion by 2022. Technological advancements and rising geriatric population worldwide are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. On the other hand, abridged reimbursements by insurance companies are negatively affecting the market growth. Total hip replacement surgery is witnessing a significant rise driven by the technological advan. The aging US population is supporting the market demand, since the requirement of these medical devices is higher in the elderly population.Zimmer is the market leader in the hip and knee orthopedic implant market. Some of the key players in the market are B. Braun / Aesculap AG, ConforMIS, Corin, DJO Hip, Exactech, Johnson & Johnson, Mathys AG, Medacta, MicroPort Orthopedics Inc., Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Think Surgical, Waldemar LINK GmbH & Co., Wright Medical Technology and Zimmer Biomet.• Hip Implantso Hip Replacement Infinia Total Hip Implanto Hip Replacement Polymer hip implanto Hip Replacement BAROS Revision stemo Hip Replacement ReCap Total Hip Resurfacing Systemo ReCap Total Hip Resurfacing System Clinical Trial• Knee Implantso Knee Replacement Infinia Total Knee Implanto Knee Replacement NUsurface Implanto Knee Replacement Mobile Bearing Total Knee Replacemento Knee Replacement Legion XLPE• Cemented• Cement-Free Implants• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/hip-and-knee-orthopedic-surgical-implants-market