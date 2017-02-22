News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Zimmer is the market leader in the hip and knee orthopedic implant market. Some of the key players in the market are B. Braun / Aesculap AG, ConforMIS, Corin, DJO Hip, Exactech, Johnson & Johnson, Mathys AG, Medacta, MicroPort Orthopedics Inc., Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Think Surgical, Waldemar LINK GmbH & Co., Wright Medical Technology and Zimmer Biomet.
For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/
Implants Covered:
• Hip Implants
o Hip Replacement Infinia Total Hip Implant
o Hip Replacement Polymer hip implant
o Hip Replacement BAROS Revision stem
o Hip Replacement ReCap Total Hip Resurfacing System
o ReCap Total Hip Resurfacing System Clinical Trial
• Knee Implants
o Knee Replacement Infinia Total Knee Implant
o Knee Replacement NUsurface Implant
o Knee Replacement Mobile Bearing Total Knee Replacement
o Knee Replacement Legion XLPE
Technologies Covered:
• Cemented
• Cement-Free Implants
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/
Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse