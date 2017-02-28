News By Tag
Jacobs to Showcase Smart Motorway Projects at AVEVA Software User Conference
Solution Leverages AVEVA to Deliver Greater Infrastructure Efficiencies
Jacobs' technical specialists, Stephen Barlow and Duncan Taylor will be discussing how Jacobs has adapted AVEVA technologies to meet client information management and BIM level 2 requirements, and to achieve efficiency improvements for highways schemes.
Darren Martin, Jacobs' Head of Digital Solutions, EMEA explained: "Through our Jacobs Connected Enterprise (JCE) (http://cts.businesswire.com/
Delegates will learn how the solution comprised of three software applications. AVEVA Information Standards Manager allows the information standard for the project to be defined and controlled. AVEVA Engineering manages the creation and change of all the non-graphical data. AVEVA NET enables all the published project data and documents to be linked together. In this way, anyone with just a web browser can quickly and easily navigate through the complete project information, so that management can see the status and completeness of the data from a simple set of dashboard controls.
To learn more about the Jacobs BIM solution, go to https://youtu.be/
About AVEVA Group plc
AVEVA (http://www.aveva.com/
