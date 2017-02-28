 
February 2017





Jacobs to Showcase Smart Motorway Projects at AVEVA Software User Conference

Solution Leverages AVEVA to Deliver Greater Infrastructure Efficiencies
 
 
AVEVA logo - lowres
AVEVA logo - lowres
 
CAMBRIDGE, England - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- London, UK – 20th February 2017:AVEVA (http://www.aveva.com/en/) announced today that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (http://www.jacobs.com/) (Jacobs), one of the world's largest providers of technical, professional, and construction services, will be sharing insight on implementation of an integrated digital solution at the AVEVA World UK User Meeting 2017 (http://www.cvent.com/events/aveva-world-uk-user-meeting-2017/custom-22-64219eab2f594b1aa0c545d871de24e3.aspx) on February 28, 2017 in London.

Jacobs' technical specialists, Stephen Barlow and Duncan Taylor will be discussing how Jacobs has adapted AVEVA technologies to meet client information management and BIM level 2 requirements, and to achieve efficiency improvements for highways schemes.

Darren Martin, Jacobs' Head of Digital Solutions, EMEA explained:  "Through our Jacobs Connected Enterprise (JCE) (http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.jacobs.com%2Fjce&esheet=51501879&newsitemid=20170131005292&lan=en-US&anchor=Jacobs+Connected+Enterprise+%28JCE%29&index=2&md5=54d47540e520415ffa8613470eabe4b6), we are providing clients with a suite of integrated capabilities and solutions to help them better manage the digital transformation of their businesses. Our work with AVEVA supports our integrated digital delivery; helping us harness, understand and manage client data efficiently and intelligently."

Delegates will learn how the solution comprised of three software applications. AVEVA Information Standards Manager allows the information standard for the project to be defined and controlled. AVEVA Engineering manages the creation and change of all the non-graphical data. AVEVA NET enables all the published project data and documents to be linked together. In this way, anyone with just a web browser can quickly and easily navigate through the complete project information, so that management can see the status and completeness of the data from a simple set of dashboard controls.

To learn more about the Jacobs BIM solution, go to https://youtu.be/iuEYEuuv-5c



Ends

Media contact:

Neil Gazeley

AVEVA Solutions Limited

Neil.gazeley@aveva.com

Tel: +44 (0)1223 556655

Follow AVEVA on twitter @avevagroup

Watch AVEVA on YouTube www.youtube.com/avevagroup

Additional Notes for the Editor

About AVEVA Group plc

AVEVA (http://www.aveva.com/) is dedicated to helping engineering contractors, Owner Operators and shipbuilders create some of the world's most complex power and process plants, ships and offshore facilities. Serving customers in over 60 countries, AVEVA's benchmark software and digital platform ensure there is always an accurate digital representation of the physical asset. In 2017, AVEVA celebrates 50 years of empowering industrial design and creation.For more information, please visit http://www.aveva.com

