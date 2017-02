Jacobs to Showcase Smart Motorway Projects at AVEVA Software User Conference

Solution Leverages AVEVA to Deliver Greater Infrastructure Efficiencies

AVEVA (http://www.aveva.com/en/) announced today that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (http://www.jacobs.com/)(Jacobs), one of the world's largest providers of technical, professional, and construction services, will be sharing insight on implementation of an integrated digital solution at the AVEVA World UK User Meeting 2017 (http://www.cvent.com/events/aveva-world-uk-user-meeting-2017/custom-22-64219eab2f594b1aa0c545d871de24e3.aspx)on February 28, 2017 in London.Jacobs' technical specialists, Stephen Barlow and Duncan Taylor will be discussing how Jacobs has adapted AVEVA technologies to meet client information management and BIM level 2 requirements, and to achieve efficiency improvements for highways schemes.(http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.jacobs.com%2Fjce&esheet=51501879&newsitemid=20170131005292&lan=en-US&anchor=Jacobs+Connected+Enterprise+%28JCE%29&index=2&md5=54d47540e520415ffa8613470eabe4b6)Delegates will learn how the solution comprised of three software applications. AVEVA Information Standards Manager allows the information standard for the project to be defined and controlled. AVEVA Engineering manages the creation and change of all the non-graphical data. AVEVA NET enables all the published project data and documents to be linked together. In this way, anyone with just a web browser can quickly and easily navigate through the complete project information, so that management can see the status and completeness of the data from a simple set of dashboard controls.To learn more about the Jacobs BIM solution, go to https://youtu.be/iuEYEuuv-5c