beIN expands entertainment portfolio through launch of on-demand services and seven new channels

Over two thousand programs including over 300 latest movies available at launch

Image 1

End

-- February 28, 2017beIN has launched multiple on-demand services and new entertainment channels to strengthen its position as a comprehensive family entertainment platform.beIN's on-demand products include a Box-office channel that will feature latest Hollywood movies, subscription and transactional video-on-demand areas and well as ability to catch-up on any popular event, movie or series that beIN subscriber might have missed.The on-demand service offers latest content in the form of movies, series, sports, kids and other edutainment content. beIN has partnered with leading studios and partners like Sony, Warner and Disney to acquire the most popular Hollywood movies and series. Latest titles like The Amazing Spiderman, Moana, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, Puertoricans in Paris, Passengers, Inferno and Doctor Strange are some of the latest movies that beIN subscribers can watch and enjoy.On the sports side, highlights of popular latest and classical matches and sports documentaries are available. In a specially designated area for the little ones, beIN has organized content from its own popular channel beJunior as well as partners like Dreamworks, Jeem and Baraem. Subscribers to Complete, Elite and Elite Duo can access beIN on-demand services as part of their current subscription.beIN has also launched the popular service of electronic sell-through (EST) which is becoming a common practice among global pay networks. Through this service beIN subscribers can buy, watch and keep the content they love and would like to own.beIN also expanded its entertainment channels through launch of seven amazing new channels. Expanding its deal with Fox International Company, beIN has added Fox Action Movies HD, Fox Family Movies HD and FX HD. beIN Gourmet is a new channel focused on the discerning female audience of MENA. This channel will focus on the popular cooking genre and bring chefs and recipes that are healthy and relevant for today's ever-busy females. Euro News and TRT World also join beIN network and will further enrich beIN's already strong news channels line up. beIN Box Office rounds up the new channels launch.With launch of these channels and on-demand services, beIN is taking its product and services to an even higher level. All of these additions will assist beIN in ensuring that its subscribers have all the options to watch amazing content available at the touch of a button.In order to encourage usage of beIN on-demand services, beIN is offering a US $ 20 credit to its subscribers that can be utilized to watch all of the amazing content on beIN on-demand service.