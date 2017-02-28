 
Free Engagement Shoot in Northampton

Profound Image Photography is offering a limited number of completely free engagement shoots in Northampton.
 
NORTHAMPTON, England - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Profound Image Photography is offering all engaged couples in the Northampton area a free one hour outdoor photo shoot including full quality digital images.  There is no obligation to purchase anything and no sales pressure whatsoever.  The shoot will take place in or around Northampton.

This is a great opportunity for engaged couples to experience being in front of the camera before their big day.  They will pick up tips on how to pose/stand to look their best and also take away a number of free images to treasure forever.

The shoot will take place within 15 miles of Northampton and most importantly is designed to be fun!  Why not contact Profound Image Photography now to book your free photo shoot?

I do not believe that any other photographers are offering this opportunity completely free and without obligation to purchase anything.

You can see sample photographs on the Profound Image website (www.profoundimage.co.uk) and full details of this offer can be found at http://www.profoundimage.co.uk/Pages/Free-engagement-shoo...


Clive Hawes

Profound Image Photography

Contact
Clive Hawes
07428010416
***@profoundimage.co.uk
Email:***@profoundimage.co.uk Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Feb 28, 2017
