Free Engagement Shoot in Northampton
Profound Image Photography is offering a limited number of completely free engagement shoots in Northampton.
This is a great opportunity for engaged couples to experience being in front of the camera before their big day. They will pick up tips on how to pose/stand to look their best and also take away a number of free images to treasure forever.
The shoot will take place within 15 miles of Northampton and most importantly is designed to be fun! Why not contact Profound Image Photography now to book your free photo shoot?
I do not believe that any other photographers are offering this opportunity completely free and without obligation to purchase anything.
You can see sample photographs on the Profound Image website (www.profoundimage.co.uk)
Clive Hawes
Profound Image Photography
Clive Hawes
07428010416
***@profoundimage.co.uk
Page Updated Last on: Feb 28, 2017