News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Buy Premium First Flush Darjeeling Tea 2017 Fresh from the Gardens
Get refreshed with the aroma of premium quality First Flush Darjeeling Tea directly from the tea gardens owned and maintained by Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited. Serving its customers with its quality products.
Apart from the variant of Darjeeling tea mentioned above, the gardens of Jay Shree Tea also yield a number of different types of tea. The best thing you can sort out your preferred product(s) on the basis of following aspects –
· Category-wise - Green, Black or Specialty tea
· Region-wise - Darjeeling or Assam
· Product type-wise – Regular Gift Boxes, Packet tea, Tea Accessories
· Certification-
• Tea Gardens-wise – Puttabong, Risheehat, Sungma, Singbulli, Balasun and Mangalam
When it comes to certifications, Jay Shree Tea is up-to-date with all relevant and necessary certificates and memberships, like USDA (United States Department of Agriculture)
Regarding the Premium First Flush Darjeeling Tea 2017, one can select from a wide range of products available on their website. Each and every product of with Jay Shree Tea is the perfect amalgamation of quality, aroma and taste. Available at affordable prices, the products directly reaches out your kitchen from the gardens with full freshness intact. A good thing for the tea lovers indeed!
About Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited is a conglomerate of the popular Birla Empire. It was founded on 27th October 1945. Since then it has come a long way to become the 2nd largest producer of Darjeeling and Assam tea in India. With this tea company, you can not only enjoy unmatched quality, but also authenticity and affordability.
Contact Details
"Industry House", (15th Floor)
10, Camac Street,
Kolkata-700 017.
Email - info@jayshreetea.com
Phone - +91 9674292164 and +91 33 2282 7531-34
Website: http://www.jayshreetea.com
Contact
Jay Shree Tea
***@jayshreetea.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse