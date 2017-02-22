Buy Premium First Flush Darjeeling Tea 2017 Fresh from the Gardens

Get refreshed with the aroma of premium quality First Flush Darjeeling Tea directly from the tea gardens owned and maintained by Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited. Serving its customers with its quality products.

-- For the lovers of Darjeeling tea, Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited has brought its First Flush Darjeeling Tea 2017 and it is available online. Founded on 27October 1945, the tea company is a conglomerate of the world famous Birla Empire. Having ruled the tea market with their high quality and authentic products for 7 decades, it has now got a digital makeover via its online shop. So, now tea lovers can enjoy premium quality First Flush Darjeeling Tea 2017 directly from the serene and well maintained tea gardens.Apart from the variant of Darjeeling tea mentioned above, the gardens of Jay Shree Tea also yield a number of different types of tea. The best thing you can sort out your preferred product(s) on the basis of following aspects –· Category-wise - Green, Black or Specialty tea· Region-wise - Darjeeling or Assam· Product type-wise – Regular Gift Boxes, Packet tea, Tea Accessories· Certification-wise - Organic and Conventional• Tea Gardens-wise – Puttabong, Risheehat, Sungma, Singbulli, Balasun and MangalamWhen it comes to certifications, Jay Shree Tea is up-to-date with all relevant and necessary certificates and memberships, like USDA (United States Department of Agriculture)Organic, India Organic, JAS (Japanese Agricultural Standards), Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade and UTZ certification. With all these feathers in its hat, Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited has good amount of opportunities for better tea farming and protecting the environment, simultaneously.Regarding the Premium First Flush Darjeeling Tea 2017, one can select from a wide range of products available on their website. Each and every product of with Jay Shree Tea is the perfect amalgamation of quality, aroma and taste. Available at affordable prices, the products directly reaches out your kitchen from the gardens with full freshness intact. A good thing for the tea lovers indeed!Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited is a conglomerate of the popular Birla Empire. It was founded on 27October 1945. Since then it has come a long way to become the 2largest producer of Darjeeling and Assam tea in India. With this tea company, you can not only enjoy unmatched quality, but also authenticity and affordability."Industry House", (15th Floor)10, Camac Street,Kolkata-700 017.info@jayshreetea.com+91 9674292164 and +91 33 2282 7531-34