Bulwark Participates in The Mercithon-Walk of Mercy
The event enabled in the raising of funds for cancer patients of 6 Nationalities
In a unique humanitarian fund-raising initiative, the walkathon raised funds for six cancer patients of different nationalities.
The event labelled 'Mercithon' (Walk of Mercy) was organized by St. Mary's Catholic Church, Dubai, as one of the activities of its golden jubilee celebrations, approved by the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department, and supported by the UAE Red Crescent and Dubai Municipality.
As a part of our corporate social responsibility initiatives, Bulwark participated in the day-long Walkathon. People from various nationalities came together to attend the charity event to provide financial support for six cancer patients from economically weaker segments of the society.
''Participation in the Mercithon-Walk of Mercy provided us a unique opportunity to support a noble cause to raise funds for treatment of the cancer patients. It is indeed good to be associated and be an integral part of such CSR initiatives. Our sincere appreciation for St. Mary's Church who has been supporting humanitarian activities for long,'' says Jose Thomas Menacherry,Managing Director,Bulwark Technologies.
The event included family fun fair, food stalls, kids zone and live shows.
ABOUT BULWARK
Bulwark Technologies LLC is the leading provider for IT Security and Information Communications & Technology (ICT) products in the Middle East region. Headquartered in Dubai, Bulwark serves the entire region with innovations from more than 20 technology vendors and works with more than 350 partners, with the aim of bringing the best in technology to the Middle East. Customers from various sectors including Banking, Finance, Government, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Medical, Education, Petroleum and more rely on solutions distributed by Bulwark for securing and managing their IT infrastructure. Bulwark has won numerous industry awards for leadership in IT sales and support, and has been rated as the best VAD in the region. For more information, please visit http://www.bulwark.biz/
Media Contact
Ms. Sonali Basu Roy
Marketing Manager
E-mail: sonali@bulwark.biz | www.bulwark.biz
