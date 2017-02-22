 
Industry News





Global Remittance Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2015-2020) – Koncept Analytics

The report "Global Remittance Market" provides an in-depth analysis of the global remittance market, along with a study of top remittance receiving and contributing countries.
 
 
DELHI, India - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The global remittances market is growing significantly faster than the global GDP and should sustain rapid expansion as migration accelerates and opportunities to improve standards of living present themselves. Regionally, India, the world's largest remittance market, receives more than two times in remittance payments from the Middle East than it does from the US. In terms of income characteristics, low and middle income economies are basically represented by the developing countries thereby making the developing countries the main source of immigrants. Furthermore, these countries are accountable for the largest share of global remittance inflow.

As per the report "Global Remittance Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2015-2020)" by Koncept Analytics, the demand for remittance will be driven by increasing international migration, growing urbanization, accelerating economic growth and rising employment opportunities. A noteworthy trend of this industry is cost by sending and receiving method, unstable remittance cost, increased access to financial services, changing technology landscape for payments, more convenience and lesser costs, advancement in technology, and maturing of immigrant communities. However, the expansion of the market is hindered by de-risking is threatening the industry and access points establishment.

The report by Koncept Analytics presents an in-depth analysis of the global remittance market, along with a study of top remittance receiving and contributing countries. The report also includes detailed description of regional markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. A thorough analysis has been conducted on key market players covering their business overview, product portfolio, financial overview and business strategies.

List of Charts

Account-Based Model
Basic Non-Account Based Model
Value Chain: Remittance Industry
Global Remittance Inflow (2015-2020)
Global Average Remittance Cost by Region (Q12014-Q42016)
Global Average Cost by Remittance Service Provider (Q12014-Q42016)
Remittance Flow to Low and Middle Income Countries (2015-2020)
Remittance Flow to East Asia and Pacific Region (2015-2020)
Remittance Flow to Europe and Central Asia Region (2015-2020)
Remittance Flow to Latin America & Caribbean Region (2015-2020)
Remittance Flow to Middle East and North Africa Region (2015-2020
Remittance Flow to South Asia Region (2015-2020)
Remittance Flow to Sub Saharan Africa (2015-2020)
Remittances Market by Largest Receiving Countries (2016)
Top 10 Recipients of Migrant Remittances as % of GDP (2015)
Remittance Inflows in India (2015-2020)
Remittance Inflows in China (2015-2020)
Remittance Inflows in Philippines (2015-2020)
Remittance Inflows in Mexico (2015-2020)
Top 10 Countries by Largest Remittance Outflow (2015)
Remittance Outflow from the US (2015-2020)
Remittance Outflow from Saudi Arabia (2015-2020)
Remittance Outflow from Switzerland (2015-2020)
International Migrants Population (2000-2016)
Global Urban Population (2007-2016)
Global GDP Growth (2007-2016)
Global Employed Population (2007-2016)
Average Cost by Instruments Used to Find the Transaction (Q4 2016)
Average Cost by Means of Disbursing the Funds (Q4 2016)
Global Weighted Average for Sending US$200 (Q114-Q416)
Average Cost of Remitting from G20 Countries (Q416)
Global Remittance Market Share by Company (2015)
MoneyGram's Revenue Share by Business Segments (2015)
MoneyGram's Revenue Share by Region (2015)
MoneyGram's Revenue and Net Income (2011-2015)
Western Union's Revenue by Business Segments (2015)
Western Union's Revenue and Net Income (2011-2015)
Euronet's Revenue Share by Business Segments (2015)
Euronet's Revenue and Net Income (2011-2015)

For more Information:

http://www.konceptanalytics.com/Researchreport/global-rem...

Koncept Analytics

Vikas Gupta

(Business Development Manager)

FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza

Vaishali, Ghaziabad

U.P - 201010

Tele: +91-120-4130959

Mobile: +91-9871694789

Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com

