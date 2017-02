Shooting of 'Bhoomi' stalled-courtesy sanjay dutt

Sanjay Dutt

-- Sanjay Dutt's comeback film 'Bhoomi' went on floors just a few days back. The cast and crew of the film along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari were in Agra to shoot a wedding sequence. Set was erected at Kaushal Bajpai house in a village called Bamrauli Katara near Agra which is almost 15 kms away from the city. But much to their dismay the shooting was cancelled for the day when large number of people took charge of the sets to just catch a glimpse of the superstar.A leading daily quoted a source from the sets saying as, "We were shooting at Kaushal Bajpai house in a village called Bamrauli Katara near Agra on Thursday. It was a night shoot and we had more than adequate security in place. Apart from Sanjay sir's bodyguards, the state police force had deployed their men on location. We didn't realise when the crowd wildly multiplied, with some turning unruly. It wasn't safe for Sanjay sir to come out for the shoot. Aditi (Rao Hydari, who plays his daughter) was also part of the scene. We waited for hours for the crowd to thin out before calling off the shoot."Director Omung Kumar also confirmed the news by saying that they wanted to roll the cameras, but it was impossible to manage thousands of people and so it was better to call off the shoot.Please visit http://www.fridaymoviez.com