Shooting of 'Bhoomi' stalled-courtesy sanjay dutt
A leading daily quoted a source from the sets saying as, "We were shooting at Kaushal Bajpai house in a village called Bamrauli Katara near Agra on Thursday. It was a night shoot and we had more than adequate security in place. Apart from Sanjay sir's bodyguards, the state police force had deployed their men on location. We didn't realise when the crowd wildly multiplied, with some turning unruly. It wasn't safe for Sanjay sir to come out for the shoot. Aditi (Rao Hydari, who plays his daughter) was also part of the scene. We waited for hours for the crowd to thin out before calling off the shoot."
Director Omung Kumar also confirmed the news by saying that they wanted to roll the cameras, but it was impossible to manage thousands of people and so it was better to call off the shoot.
