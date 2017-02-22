News By Tag
Datamatics Financial Services Ltd. recognized as a 'Dream Company to Work For '
Authored by Suchitra Pritesh, Marketing Head at Datamatics Financial Services Ltd.
DFSL ranked amongst the top 25 out of 750 applicants in this category for its brand excellence, people policies and strategic growth supporting employment across the globe. Continuous learning and growth opportunities are coupled to create teamwork and future leaders of the industry. . Initiatives of open door policy, people development programs and employee pulse activities are promoted for strong employee engagement. This vibrant and dynamic workplace is driven by a passion of company and employee growth as a thought leader in industry.
On receiving the award, Mr. Satish Kumar, Chief Sales Officer and Ms. Suchitra Pritesh, Marketing Head of the company said, "It is an absolute thrill to be recognized as a Dream Company to Work For at the World HRD Congress. This achievement is a true testament to DFSL's commitment to maintaining top talent and industry leading HR practices. We are both humbled and excited to receive this honor amongst 750 other industry champions. As we strive towards growing and reinventing work place by adding millennials to our experienced leaders' team force. "
The "Dream Company to Work For" award recognizes the efforts of organizations that have demonstrated excellence through their innovative people policies in the global business world. . All nominations pass through a thorough screening process by the Academic Council and the Professional Council before the Jury round and live presentation. The jury selected the finalists after a rigorous six stage process to receive the final rankings. The winners were selected after detailed discussion and analysis.
About Datamatics Financial Services Ltd:
Datamatics Financial Services Ltd. is a global provider of Business Process Management (BPM) solutions with over 35 years of experience. We offer world-class solutions for Customer Acquisition & Retention Solution for larger market share, Database Management and Analytics with intelligent data tags for higher probability of sale, Payroll & Cloud HCM for consolidated payroll processes, Research and Intelligence services for strategic decision making, Finance & Accounting solutions for spends management & analytics and Multi-Channel customer interaction for increased customer satisfaction.
We deliver customized solutions to our clients through empowered people, innovative technology and process excellence. Our solutions enable businesses to increase sales ROI, gain qualified MQL & SQL, identify intelligent database that drive revenue, process accurate payroll with 100% compliance, explore new markets with growth driven strategic insights, enhance financial control and increase customer engagement to achieve true customer centricity.
Our marquee Fortune 1000 clients worldwide have achieved 400% increase in business revenue, 300% increase in data efficiency, 100% data confidentiality and 500% increased productivity. These are enabled through process-driven engagement models, agile and scalable operations, improved business economics and unique competitive strengths.
Media Contact:
Suchitra Pritesh
Tel: +91 22 6671 2151
E-Mail: marketing@dfssl.com
Plot No. B-5, Part B Cross Lane, MIDC, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093
www.datamaticsbpo.com
