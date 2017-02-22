News By Tag
Bollywood film writer Shagufta Rafique interacted with LPU students
•LPU students of Journalism & Film Production got versatile tips about plot making; story, script & dialogues writing; direction; acting; and, cinematography
Famous writer of Hindi films including Aashiqui 2, Raaz, Jannat 2, Murder 2, Awarapan and more, Shagufta informed that it is her first film as a director. She is associated with the Bhatts as a writer, and is presently working for her directorial debut. She expects much from this project, which is based on bringing more cordial and closer relations of understanding among people of two arch rival countries- India & Pakistan. She shared: "Indo-Pak relationship is a topic which brings pain in the hearts of people of both the countries. Everyone, on both the sides, wishes to see India and Pakistan as friendly neighbours. This story is an attempt to improve sentiments between the two countries, which is indirectly based on Indo-Pak relationship. We hope this will bring people of both the countries closer and unfold a new chapter of friendship."
Sharing about the plot of the story, she informed the students: "This is a path breaking and brave tale of love, hate, brotherhood and friendship of an Indian and a Pakistani. As per my story line a young Indian loses his entire family in a brutal terror attack planned by Pakistani terrorists. Sorrow ridden he travels to a foreign land for a job in a hotel, where he meets another employee-a Pakistani. In spite of all hate and anger, Indian is forced to live with Pakistani, who later proves out to be his only friend philosopher and savior." She also added that she has been working on this film for the past four to five years. Interacting with LPU students, Punjabi actors Jashan Singh and Kartaar Cheema also shared important tips about acting, dialogue delivery and other valuable aspects of film-making.
LPU students of Journalism, Animation, Film & Television Production departments, Shobhit Tripathi, Avantika Kaushik, Radhe Thakur, Gurwinder Cheema, shared:
