Elevate Your Wedding Event Aboard Customized Private Yacht Charters

Vancouver Legend Yacht & Car Club (VLYCC) a premier luxury-yacht charter company serving Vancouver, today announced its all-new package for those guests who want to create a truly memorable occasion aboard customized yacht charters in Vancouver

Vancouver Legend Yacht & Car Club (VLYCC)

1.778.379.3686

***@gmail.com

-- While sailing against the breathtaking views of Vancouver, British Columbia – one of the world's most picturesque cities.What we do is offer you the customized island cruise services in Vancouver which makes it ideal for having the best ceremony or just the reception on board our wedding cruise. During the wedding, the guests will dine in style from our gourmet buffet, accompanied by the spectacular views of Vancouver, the mountains, and the ocean. The crew members of the cruise will take care of everything, from the drinks, which are table served, to the food to the dishes. Even the decorations of the yachts will be customized as per your choice to suit your wedding day.Aside from the wedding celebrations, your guests can also participate in diving, canoeing or kayaking, along with some adventurous water sports. There is certainly no shortage of options when you have the water to play with. Check out the range of water games at yourOf course, there are also games for indoors like board games and cards which may also be a good idea for the guests who simply want to enjoy indoor.During an interview, the founder of Vancouver Legend Yacht – the leading private boat rental and yacht charter company in Vancouver said, "Whether the vessel is moored dockside or out at sea, your custom nuptials aboard the Vancouver Legend Yacht will be an occasion you and your guests will remember for years to come. Our dedicated wedding planners will plan and execute your vision down to the smallest detail, allowing you to relax and enjoy one of the most special celebrations of your life—complete with dedicatedA unique setting is a perfect compliment you can get from the guests on your wedding day. Whether it's a stunning arrival at your wedding venue by luxury speed boat, a private ceremony on the beach, a cocktail party wedding reception or large wedding celebration with hundreds of guests, onboard crew and staff will attend to every detail thus ensuring to create a memorable experience that you and your guests will reminisce about for years to come.If you're ready to start planning your perfect fairy-tale wedding, look no further. Get in touch with Vancouver Legend Yacht & Car Club and they will ensure that your special day is as perfect as you've always envisioned it.ABOUT VANCOUVER LEGEND YACHTVancouver Legend Yacht & Car Club offers a new dimension of sophistication and service to the yachting lifestyle. Vancouver Legend Yacht & Car Club (VLYCC), operating in heart of downtown Coal Harbor Vancouver, provides guests with unique personal lifestyle and adventurous concierge service for marine transport in the beautiful British Columbia. Meet the wedding planners and start bringing your dream to life with personally crafted, seasonal West Coast fare, fine wines, and premium spirits, and dancing in the sea air, perhaps under a canopy of stars.Contact InformationAddress:#180-510 Nicola Street,Vancouver, BC,Canada V6G 3J71. Phone: 1.778.379.36862. Fax: 1.778.379.36873. Email: info@vlycc.com