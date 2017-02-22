 
Industry News





DIVA DOCS: Living with CAIDS Nominated at Los Angeles Web Series Festival

Diva Docs Web TV Talk Show & "Stop CAID Now" nominated at LA Web Fest
 
 
Stop CAID Now
Stop CAID Now
 
Spread the Word
PHILADELPHIA - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Melbadelphia Entertainment announced that multi award-wnining DIVA DOCS Web TV Talk show "Inspire & Empower"is nominated as an Official Selection in the reality/documentary/talk category for the prestigious Los Angeles Web Series Festival (a.k.a. LAWeb Fest), taking place at Warner Brothers Studio, Saturday April 29th.

Diva Docs hit the ground running in 2017 with the nomination for the latest series, "Inspire & Empower", a 7-episode series of which 4 episodes are dedicated to raising awareness about Childhood Auto Inflammatory Diseases (CAIDs).The exclusive 4-episodes about LIVING WITH CAIDs feature guests Lisa Moreno Dickinson and her sons Aidan and Brody talking with host Elisa O'Keefe-Smith, each telling their story about "Living with CAIDS" from their own perspectives.

Lisa Moreno-Dickinson is is founder and president of Stop CAID Now, a 501C3 charity organization, and is a  tireless advocate and champion for sick children with auto inflammatory diseases including her two young sons, Aidan and Brody, who both suffer rare, genetic, inflammatory diseases, grouped together under the umbrella term CAID (Childhood Auto Inflammatory Disease).

Ironically, or perhaps appropriately, the award announcement comes on Rare Disease Day (Feb 28). Visit "Living with CAIDS" on Diva Docs TV at http://bit.ly/StopCAIDNow

DIVA DOCS Web TV Talk Show has established itself as the Web TV Talk Show to watch, with multipe nominations and wins in 2015 and 2016.

StopCAIDnow, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization that is recognized globally. The foundation is focused on treatments, awareness, diverse genetic testing, and genomics. With increased awareness about CAID and your help, the StopCAIDNow foundation will be able to bring this cure home. Every child should know the meaning of living a normal healthy life without pain and suffering. Your help IS the change of a child's future.

"DIVA DOCS are role models who young women can look up to. In today's appearance-orientated media, there is a need for empowered, intelligent women. People are tuniøg in because we break the mold of boring doctor stereotype, and instead we are bold, controversial, courageous, and sexy, while still maintaining our empowerment and intelligence" creator/producer/host Elisa O'Keefe-Smith said.

DIVA DOCS WEBSITE & SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

www.DivaDocs.org          YouTube: www.YouTube.com/DivaDocsTV

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/DivaDocs          Instagram/Twitter: @Diva_Docs

ABOUT LOS ANGELES WEB SERIES FESTIVAL (LAWEB FEST)

The Los Angeles Web Series Festival (a.k.a. LAWeb Fest) is the oldest, largest and most popular web series festival in the world. Established in 2010 by Emmy-winning TV producer & 4-time NAACP Image Award-winning producer & playwright Michael Ajakwe Jr., LAWeb Fest was created to showcase, promote, and reward as many deserving web series as possible and provide a unique networking platform, especially for independent producers who make 90% of all web series.

LAWeb Fest takes place at Warner Bros Studios April 28-30th, with the awards show Saturday April 29th. For additional information, go to www.lawebfest.com

ABOUT MELBADELPHIA ENTERTAINMENT

Melbadelphia Entertainment, LLC, is headed by Elisa O'Keefe-Smith, and covers various entertainment ventures. Trademarks owned are "Melbadelphia" and "Diva Docs". Elisa holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Eastern University, and is a doctoral candidate at Walden University.

For additional information, go to www.Melbadelphia.com

