News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Healthcare provider Nova IVI Fertility improves Patient Satisfaction with CloudCherry
Nova IVI Fertility powers Patient Satisfaction with Customer Experience Management Platform CloudCherry.
Staying true to its mission, Nova believed that a world-class experience was possible only through a closed-loop mechanism of collecting feedback from patients and acting on it immediately for improvement. Since inception, Nova was collecting feedback manually through paper-based surveys. However, as Nova expanded, it became increasingly difficult to collect feedback and undertake improvement initiatives within a reasonable amount of time. To overcome this challenge, Nova opted for CloudCherry, an automated digitized CEM platform with the ability to collect and act on feedback in real-time.
Using CloudCherry's CEM Software, Nova has been able to collect patient feedback across 18 locations (and counting) in real time. Using automated alerts and notifications, Nova is able to act on patient feedback in minutes, instead of days. Enabled by CloudCherry, Nova has earned a class-leading Net Promoter Score®, a measure of willingness of customers to refer others.
Going ahead, Nova also has the option of integrating CloudCherry with its Hospital Management Information System (HMIS). This will enable Nova to link patient satisfaction with business performance, paving the way for calculating return on its CEM investments.
With this partnership, CloudCherry strengthens its hold in the Indian Healthcare Industry. With a repertoire of reputed Healthcare Services & Hospitals already under its wings, the CEM product continues to improve patient satisfaction across India.
"One of the prime reasons for us to invest in Patient Experience was that we were unable to take action on customers' feedback. And when we did, it was delayed as we had to do everything manually. CloudCherry has drastically improved our turnaround time and has made us realize our philosophy of Customer Satisfaction. I now have access to customer data from all our locations, across the whole country, on a single dashboard. No more retrospective problem resolution. Only proactive service! CX gives you the competitive edge. Life is different since CloudCherry happened to us!" said Vinesh Gadhia, Nova IVI Fertility's Chief Operations Officer.
We are truly thrilled by our association with Nova IVI Fertility. It throws open a window of opportunity for us to improve patient satisfaction in India, the need for which is massive and ever expanding. More and more Health Care Services are opting to fix the loopholes and address patient satisfaction as need of the hour. We are confident that this association with prove to be successful!", says Vinod Muthukrishnan, Chief Executive Officer at CloudCherry.
About CloudCherry
PLEASANTON | SINGAPORE | BENGALURU | CHENNAI
CloudCherry is the definitive Real-Time, Omni-channel CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MANAGEMENT platform that helps customer-facing brands track, measure & improve Customer Delight – which results in better customer experience, greater customer loyalty and profitability. Leading brands around the world in Retail, Banking, Insurance, Aviation, Hospitality, Healthcare & E-commerce amongst others use CloudCherry today to: · Understand evolving Customer Expectations · Track & measure metrics like their Net Promoter Score, Customer Effort Score, Customer Delight score and more · Get insights in real-time on what Customers love, and more importantly, what you need to fix · Capture feedback from 17 channels of interaction including Smart Devices, Email, Web, SMS, In-App and more · Manage CX for the entire organization with a One View Dashboard · Integrate with existing systems & tools seamlessly CloudCherry is a part of Customer Analytics Technologies Inc., and is backed by Vertex Ventures, CISCO Investments, IDG Ventures India, The Chennai Angels & Capillary Technologies. CloudCherry has been honoured with multiple awards & accolades, few of them including • Coolest Startups in India 2016 - Business Today magazine • Top 50 Product companies 2016 – InTech50 • Top 50 Emerging Product Companies 2015 – NASSCOM • Microsoft Accelerator Alumni (2015 Winter Batch) • Part of Aditya Birla Bizlabs program • Startup of the year 2014 - CII Startupreneurs.
Visit www.getcloudcherry.com (http://www.getcloudcherry.com/
About Nova
Nova IVI Fertility is one of India's largest service providers in the Fertility Space. Nova IVI Fertility was launched with the commitment to offer standardized and ethical infertility treatment while addressing the pressing need for an organized, institutional fertility treatment provider. With state-of-the-
Contact
Customer Analytics Technologies Inc.
***@getcloudcherry.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse