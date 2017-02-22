Country(s)
Technicolor's Diego Gastaldi: How Network Service Providers Can Tap the Power of Cloud to Create the Next-Gen Home Gateways of the Future
Technicolor and Amazon Web Services Open Gateway Initiative Showcased at MWC 2017
There is now a new paradigm, the Open Gateway Initiative, where gateways are standard devices and the software and functionality to support any specific service is provided in conjunction with software in the cloud.
"We have an opportunity to flip the model completely,"
Technicolor, he says is realizing the potential of this new paradigm in partnership with Amazon Web Services. "AWS has put the functions used to communicate with their cloud infrastructure onto a software platform called Greengrass that can be loaded onto a gateway. It enables service providers to dynamically execute functions in the cloud using AWS Lambda, which runs code without the need to provision or manage servers."
However, Gastaldi says Technicolor is going beyond putting basic gateway functions into the cloud. It is incorporating the functions of the Amazon Alexa personal assistant into its gateways for installation assistance, problem diagnosis and customer support.
"Right now, we are focused on lowering the opex cost of deployment by making it easy for the consumer to self-install,"
He sees the market for this new technology extending beyond the satellite, cable and broadband service providers, to industry verticals such as insurance and healthcare.
"In the home of an elderly person you could have a couple of sensors in things they use regularly, extract data from those, use Greengrass to export that data to the cloud and do analytics to establish patterns and take action if something changes."
Gastaldi says Technicolor and AWS are collaborating closely to explore possibilities. "We are making sure we capitalize on the relationships they have with some of our customers and with some of the verticals. It is a great combination and I think we are doing great things together."
