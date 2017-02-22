Discount On Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Valid Upto 31 March 2017

Bharatbook announces a report on "Global Ophthalmic Devices Market". This Report obtain research based business decision and add weight to presentations and marketing material.

Growing lifestyle diseases leading to the increasing prevalence of eye disorders among the ageing population coupled with need for early detection is highly driving the ophthalmic device market.Global ophthalmic devices market is witnessing immense growth owing to the advancement of technology and need for smart diagnosis. Ophthalmic device market has been growing over the last five years on account of rising healthcare expenditure, increasing eye disorders resulting in visual impairment and blindnes and growth in the number of patients undergoing surgery due to the active lifestyle. During 2015-20, global ophthalmic devices market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate on account of increasing lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes resulting in eye disorders especially in emerging markets. Moreover, number of ophthalmologists-per patient ratio are increasing to deliver large number of therapeutic surgeries per day basis and meeting the surging demand.According to research report, "Global Ophthalmic Devices Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2015-2020F)Global ophthalmic devices market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over ~4.11% during 2015 - 2020. On the basis of market segment, the market has been segmented into two categories, namely, diagnostic and treatment devices.In 2015, market for diagnostic devices has been growing at a faster rate where market for fundus camera and Optical Coherence Tomography are expected to grow faster while in treatment devices, growth is expected for exciter laser and femtosecond laser. Few of the leading companies operating in ophthalmic devices market include Alcon, Abbott Medical Optics, Bausch+lomb, Hoya, Haag-Streit, Nidek .Global ophthalmic Devices Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2015-2020F)- (By Type – Diagnostic and Treatment Devices (value, By Region, Key Players, Regulatory Overview, Margins and Revenue Contribution)analyses the following aspects of global ophthalmic devices market:• Global ophthalmic devices market size, Share & Forecast• Segmental Analysis – Diagnostic and Treatment Devices• Region – Sizing, Growth, Forecast• Market Entry Strategies for Domestic/Foreign Players• Policy & Regulatory Landscape• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations• To gain an in-depth understanding of global ophthalmic devices market• To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years• To help industry consultants, ophthalmic device manufacturers, suppliers and distributors align their market-centric strategies• To gain insights on the prevalent market entry strategies in ophthalmic device market for domestic as well as foreign companies• To obtain research based business decision and add weight to presentations and marketing material• To gain competitive knowledge of leading players• To avail limited customization in the report without any extra charges and get research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs.