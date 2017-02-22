News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Taste the comfort with exquisite range of round dining table set by Wooden Street
Round Dining set for your Home. Round Dining Set @woodenstreet
1. Space saving: A round dining table set is popular as it is very space friendly. It occupies less space and offers you space saving options. There are no corners in the round dining table. Therefore it can be kept anywhere in the dining room. It creates more space as compared to other table shapes for the people to move around the table.
2. Better flow: A round dining table does not wholly occupy a corner of the dining area, but it permits equal travel around the room. It provides you with a warm and cosy environment as round dining table offers a sense of closeness. A round dining table also allows proper space between the table and chair and also chairs and wall. It makes sure that everyone is sitting comfortably and can exit without hitting the wall or each other.
3. Allows personal interaction:
4. Perfect for small spaces: Round dining tables, being smaller in size are best suited for small dining areas. They make the use of space efficiently and serves you with the purpose aptly. Round dining tables occupy less space as compared to other types such as square or rectangular. If you have a small family, you can go for a round dining table set for 4. If you have a large family, you can buy a round dining table for 6. For extra seating option, you can buy an extendable dining table set with some spare chairs.
No matter what shape or size you choose, it is always advisable to keep budget and space considerations in mind. Also, choose a dining table which has a seating capacity equal to your family members or more if you keep inviting guests for dinner. You can buy a round dining table set from the available options, or you can also customise one according to your requirements.
Wooden Street brings you a wide collection of round dining table sets at affordable prices. You can choose a dining table that fits your requirement. You can choose a round dining table set for 4. Also, you have an option of choosing round dining table for 6. Wooden Street offers furniture made of high-quality material crowned with the rich finish. You can buy a round dining table set online in India from Wooden Street with easy pricing policies and free delivery and installation. We also have a wide collection of other furniture items such as single beds, double beds, sofas, study tables, chairs, round dining table sets, and much more. Experience world class online furniture shopping experience with Wooden Street.
For More Details visit- https://www.woodenstreet.com/
Contact
9667296937
***@woodenstreet.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse