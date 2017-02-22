News By Tag
San Clemente Dentist Provides Convenient San Juan Family Dentistry
To get the best and drive less is a goal for many consumers. The best family dental care in the area is provided by nearby San Clemente dentist Dr. Eric Johnson. Offering the most in-depth considerations in the area of patient comfort.
Skilled at the most advanced dental procedures, offering the most in-depth considerations in the area of patient comfort, and boasting the most friendly and courteous staff trained in every aspect of patient considerations, it is no wonder folks all over Orange County readily give Dr. Johnson glowing 5-star reviews.
In a world that relies on social media to stay connected and informed, it doesn't take much research to uncover the very many satisfied patients -- and families -- happily trotting off to the actually enjoy the best dental experience ever encountered. While it might seem like marketing hype outlining about how wonderful an experience it is going to Dr. Johnson of San Clemente while residing in San Juan Capistrano, the fact of the matter is that the reasoning behind such a claim is derived from patient feedback on all levels. From young children, to families just relocating to the area on down to long-term San Juan Capistrano residents, the quality of care provided is simply unmatched and certainly worth the extra couple of miles drive it might be for superior San Juan family dentistry.
The reasons are clear as patients like Jessica L. have nothing but praise for such excellent dental services and are happy to share such emphatic feedback about a recent visit:
"Off the charts awesome! Everyone in this office is unbelievably professional. The best!"
Not to be outdone by patient receptiveness are the words used by Jennifer B. about a recent visit to Dr. Johnson:
"Love Dr. Johnson, Marlena and whole staff!! Bottom line, this dental practice is top notch!! This practice and the friendly and knowledgeable team of individuals working there are now our family's dentist for life! Dr. Johnson and his team go over and beyond to create a family-like, yet extremely professional environment. I have also been taking my young son (now 6) to this dentist since he was just under 2. They provide gentle and excellent care for him, all while making him feel special and loved. Actually he has so much fun when he goes that he cheers when he's got an appointment to see the dentist!"
This is special. A young child looking forward to a dental visit. There is no greater gift to a child than to acquaint them with a positive dental experience setting them up for life with positive health practices.
It is often said that kindness is perhaps one of the greatest personal traits and one that people overwhelmingly appreciate. There is an abundance of kindness to be had for the whole family as attested to by Carol B. based on a recent visit to Dr. Johnson:
"If you want kindness this is where to go! This office is defined by kindness from the top to the bottom, from its depth to its breadth. Add in respect and you have a perfect dental experience. I want to go to the dentist! That surprises me."
Dental excellence producing such a caliber of appreciation is commonplace at this location. A well-rehearsed team effort is evident and the results are to rave about. Proof that San Juan family dentistry is practiced to great success at the offices of this San Clemente dentist.
Dr. Johnson and staff are taking appointments for San Juan Capistrano, CA families. Given such positive patient feedback, the extra 2 or 3 mile mile drive from San Juan Capistrano to Dr. Johnson's office in San Clemente is trivial. When a dentist rates 5-stars by most every patient, that is the one to call: (949) 493-9311.
