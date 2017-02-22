News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Nurse Call Systems Market by Instruments, Technologies, End Users, and Forecast to 20
Nurse Call Systems Market by Instrument (Buttons, Integrated Communication Systems, Intercoms, Mobile Systems), Technology (Wired and Wireless Communication), End Users (Ambulatory Services, Assisted Living Centers, Clinics, Hospitals) 2016-2020
Nurse Call Systems (NCS) is designed keeping in view the relevance of quality nursing in today's context. Installing NCS in the hospital enables efficient management of nursing staff. NCSs are ideal for hospitals and nursing homes. The nurse call systems require minimum or no training to the hospital staff. NCS enables real-time data logging of the patient calls to the nurses, whereas an IP based data analysis software provides detailed report of the services rendered to the patients. Some systems also allow the patient to speak directly to the staffer; others simply beep or buzz at the station, requiring a staffer to actually visit the patient's room to determine the patient's needs. In some facilities, often in hospitals, a more advanced system is included, in which staff from the nurse's station can communicate directly with patients via intercom.
The global nurse call systems market segmentation is based on instrument type (buttons, integrated communication systems, intercoms, mobile systems), technology (wired communication, wireless communication)
Browse Nurse Call Systems Market by Instrument Type (Buttons, Integrated Communication Systems, Intercoms, Mobile Systems), Technology (Wired Communication, Wireless Communication)
The global nurse call systems market report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2013 to 2020), market share and forecasts growth trends (CAGR%, 2016 to 2020). The global nurse call systems market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. The global nurse call systems market report also provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities)
Major players operating in the global nurse call systems market and profiled in this report include Ascom Holding AG, Azure Healthcare Ltd., Cornell Communications, Inc., Critical Alert Systems, LLC, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc., Rauland-Borg Corporation, Stanley Healthcare, TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc., Tyco SimplexGrinnell, and Vigil Health Solutions, Inc.
To request Table of Contents and Sample Pages of this report visit: https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/
Media Contact
Ana Aitawa
iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.
3145007508
***@ihealthcareanalyst.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse