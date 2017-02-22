News By Tag
Capital Strategy Partners of Tokyo to recommend young Chinese industrial firms
Capital Strategy Partners' survey outlined over 100 large and medium-sized Chinese companies seeking their views on prospective plans. The survey conducts proprietary evidence research to validate investment theses on behalf the analysts at Capital Strategy Partners.
Capital Strategy Partners' Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Graham Blake commented on the recommendations saying "The survey underscores our focus on investment themes that integrate the insights of equity strategists and equity analysts and highlight our commitment to putting clients at the forefront of the most-timely investment debates here at Capital Strategy Partners."
"The latest publication is focussed on buying industrials ahead of the strengthening in the corporate cycle. The two key findings of the survey are the following: Corporates seem intensely focused on productivity gains versus raw capacity additions. Investors should watch out for margin improvement in the coming quarters," said Graham Blake, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Strategy Partners.
About Us - http://www.capitalstrategypartners.com/
Capital Strategy Partners was founded in 2010 as an investment advisory firm with a strong focus on excellent service, intelligent investment strategies and in-depth research to provide long-term goals for our clients.
In order to assist our clients in truly realising their goals, we offer a comprehensive approach to wealth management that includes not only investment planning, but also incorporates taxes, estate planning and risk management.
Our investment philosophy is grounded on many years of research and, above all, we seek to balance return and risk considerations over longer-term time horizons.
Our managers look to diversify revenue streams and find new opportunities, having fully understood over the past few years how distribution has changed, both globally and locally, and we have strategies aimed at improving revenue and margins, managing regulatory change, risk and volatility.
