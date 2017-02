Ecosmob Technologies Announced To Offer Class 5 Softswitch Development To Global Customers

The offered softswitch solution will be developed based on the custom requirements of the clients. The class 5 softswitch can be used to provide the residential calling services to the Small offices and Home offices.

-- Ecosmob Technologies is a very popular name in the VoIP industry. The company has been ruling this industry for more than 9 years with its highly client centric approach. The company has been serving its global customers with different VoIP technologies, including, Asterisk, FreeSWITCH, WebRTC, Kamailio and OpenSIPs. The main office of the company is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company also has a branch office in the USA. As mentioned, the company has been offering a range of custom solutions to its global clients. Recently, the spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. made an announcement about their one of the offerings. The spokesperson of the company announced that the company will be offeringto its global customers.The offered softswitch solution will be developed based on the custom requirements of the clients. The class 5 softswitch can be used to provide the residential calling services to the Small offices and Home offices. Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. will be developing this solution based on the telecom laws and regulation of the client country. So he can use this solution without any issues. The https://www.ecosmob.com/ class5softswitchdevelopment/ ) can have a range of features. Some of them are listed hereunder:• Auto provisioning tool• Call on hold• Voice mail• Blacklist• Whitelist• Carrier grade platform• Callback• Call on hold• Number portability• Caller ID• Emergency number dialing• Feature-rich voice mail• Music on hold• Call detail reports and call logs• Call waiting• Call forwarding• 3-way conferencing• Conferencing• Call forwarding• Package billing• Back to back user agents• Call recording• Legal interception• Faxing• Transcoding• SIP extension• IMS extension• Least cost routing• Hunt groups• Find me/ Follow me• Load balancing• Failover• Different routing plans• Call parking• Call transfer• And many moreEcosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has a highly talented and experienced team of developers who has developed different types of class 5 softswitch. The company also offers round the clock service, which makes it stand out from its competitors. The company follows the agile methodology to meet the need of its customers and to ensure timely delivery of the project."The class 5 softswitch can be used to provide residential calling services to the customers. The class 5 softswitch will provide many advanced communication features over traditional communication mechanism, which makes it different and superior. We offer scalable and feature rich class 5 softswitch development to the global clients who wants to offer the residential VoIP services in their region. We can developwith custom features. So the customer can select the features they want to have in their expected solution. Our main aim is to offer client centric service and solution.", shared by the spokesperson of the company.To know more details of the class 5 softswitch, its features and benefits offered by Ecosmob Technologies, visit https://www.ecosmob.com/class5softswitchdevelopment/