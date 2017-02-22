 
FirstService Residential Awarded Management Contract for Cumberland Harbour Owners Association

Georgia's premier association management company to bring proven property management solutions to new waterfront community
 
 
ATLANTA - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential property management company in Georgia, announced today that it has been selected to provide comprehensive management services for Cumberland Harbour Property Owners Association.

Nestled among the St. Mary's River, the North River and the Intracoastal Waterway, Cumberland Harbour is set in picturesque St Mary's, Georgia, an idyllic seaside city with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean and Cumberland Island National Seashore. Often described as one of the most prestigious communities in the South, Cumberland Harbour offers residents a collection of homesites to choose from, each with unique natural assets.

"Cumberland Harbour is an amazing waterfront community that offers its residents a beautiful place to call home and a lively, energetic lifestyle," said Mark Stoops, president of FirstService Residential. "As their new property management partner, we look forward to offering best-in-class customer service and enhancing the lifestyle and property values of their residents."

Onsite amenities include tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center with an aerobics room, an aquatic center with a junior Olympic pool, a relaxation pool and a children's pool, miles of biking trails that wind through community forests and along marshes and lakes, and nearly a mile of shoreline ideal for canoeing or paddle boarding. Set in the center of the community, the 3,700 square foot Springhouse is the ideal place to host community gatherings.

About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada.  FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.

With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages.  FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit www.fsresidential.com.

