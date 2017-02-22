News By Tag
FirstService Residential Awarded Management Contract for Cumberland Harbour Owners Association
Georgia's premier association management company to bring proven property management solutions to new waterfront community
Nestled among the St. Mary's River, the North River and the Intracoastal Waterway, Cumberland Harbour is set in picturesque St Mary's, Georgia, an idyllic seaside city with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean and Cumberland Island National Seashore. Often described as one of the most prestigious communities in the South, Cumberland Harbour offers residents a collection of homesites to choose from, each with unique natural assets.
"Cumberland Harbour is an amazing waterfront community that offers its residents a beautiful place to call home and a lively, energetic lifestyle," said Mark Stoops, president of FirstService Residential. "As their new property management partner, we look forward to offering best-in-class customer service and enhancing the lifestyle and property values of their residents."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.
With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit www.fsresidential.com.
