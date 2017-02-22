News By Tag
New Social media platform overshadows mainstream sites
Nubbys Wasteland Social Network is a newly built social media site whose main goal is to work as an alternative to all the well-known and mainstream social media sites.
The best part about this social networking platform is that it keeps majority of the contents uncensored. This means, unlike Facebook, this social networking site will not block your account for a mean post that offened someone or for instance a political post that does not agree with the companys personal view points. Things you can share on this social networking site are videos, photos, voice messages, documents, music, and more. Moreover, your personal information will never be shared with 3rd party marketers advertiser or any other company without you express permissions nor will any push advertisements be shared with you. The platform is fully funded on a donation basis making it free to use and free of targeted advertisments. This is one of the things that makes this platform different from the mainstream sites like Facebook or twitter. Such features are added in NWS (Nubbys Wasteland Social Network) to grab the attention of people irritated with the pushing of and targeting of (with your private Data) advertisments the way many main stream social media sites do. With a host of new and different features, this newly launched social networking site is sure to gain fame in the years to come.
Nubbys Wasteland Social Network Already has a fully functional mobile app for android and also a text and video messenger app for android to keep you connected on the go. Anyone wishing to sign up for this platform must be at least13 years of age and he/she is responsible for any activity and all content under their profile name. Thats what they mean by privacy unlike most other social media sites who claim to own and use your personal information photos and more to their liking. At Nubbys Wasteland Social Network You are the sole decision maker about who will view your posts and receive your messages. You own all your content. you decide where it goes and who sees it. The app or site makers will never spy on your inbox. Once you create a profile here, you are free to change your profile name and photo any information anytime you like. Additionally, if someone is good at CSS programming, NWS will permit you to upload a personal CSS to make your profile look exactly the way you want to. you will not be stuck with same old layout of everybody else. Please stop by and pay them a visit i think you will like what you find there.
Website- http://www.nubbyswasteland.com/
