Donald J. DeGabrielle, Partner, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
Listed Under

NEW YORK - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Donald J. DeGabrielle, Partner, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP will speak at the Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "Detecting, Identifying and Resolving Corporate Crime: What You Need to Know in 2017 LIVE Webcast."  This event is scheduled for March 23, 2017 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/risk-and-compliance/business-and-corporation-risk-and-compliance/detecting-identifying-and-resolving-corporate-crime-what-you-need-to-know-in-2017-live-webcast

About Donald J. DeGabrielle

Donald J. DeGabrielle is an accomplished litigator who has the ability to advise clients with insight that very few lawyers possess. He is a former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of Texas with a practice focus on government investigations and white collar criminal defense. He has experience conducting internal investigations for Fortune 500 companies and corporations who have been victimized by IP thefts, embezzlement schemes and extortion. He has represented clients in matters concerning:

• FCPA
• Healthcare fraud
• State and Federal environmental investigations
• SEC enforcement actions
• Criminal antitrust
• Federal Agency Debarment

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

Lewis Brisbois offers legal practice in more than 40 specialties, and a multitude of sub-specialties. Our attorneys have broad knowledge, experience, and sensitivity to our clients' unique needs. Through interaction among our practice groups, Lewis Brisbois provides a wide range of legal services to each client with a continuity of representation across multiple disciplines. We have built longstanding relationships with corporate and institutional clients based on our ability to provide comprehensive service on a national scale.

Event Synopsis:

The rampancy of corporate crimes has been looming over the heads of business firms and corporate investigators for years. As corporate crimes jeopardize a company's reputation and revenue performance, business organizations should place detection, identification and resolution of these corporate criminal offenses in their front burner. The Department of Justice's (DOJ's) issuance of the "Individual Accountability for Corporate Wrongdoing" or the Yates Memo which seeks to boost the number of individuals prosecuted for corporate misconduct has changed the practices among corporate investigators and prosecutors. However, critics believe that the memorandum might expose firms to legal risks and complicate cross-border investigations.

In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an overview of the latest trends; critical issues and best practices in Detecting, Identifying and Resolving Corporate Crime. Speakers will also outline strategies in ensuring compliance with applicable laws.

Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:

•          The Yates Memo - An Overview

•          Common Corporate Misconduct

•          Recent Regulatory Issues

•          Possible Implications and Challenges

•          Potential Legal Risks

•          Best Practices in Detecting, Identifying and Resolving Corporate Crime

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
