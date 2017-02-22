 
HuesBox Announces Quarterly Boxes Curated for Men of Color

HuesBox His Available for Quarterly Subscription Starting March 1
 
 
MINNEAPOLIS - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Hues Company, creators of HuesBox, its health, beauty, and wellness subscription box service for people of color, introduce HuesBox His quarterly subscriptions. HuesBox brings natural products designed for people of color to subscribers' doorstep every month. HuesBox His, dedicated to the needs of men of color, will be available quarterly for male and trans-male subscribers starting March 1, 2017.

The additional subscription option came after current HuesBox subscribers asked for alternatives for the men in their lives. Prior to this change HuesBox was gender-neutral, and subscribers could identify themselves using the beauty and wellness profile all subscribers are required to complete. "We had a lot of people assuming HuesBox was only for women," explained co-founder, Miss Jenaé Harris. "When they realized the boxes were customizable by gender identity, many of our subscribers ordered boxes for the men in their lives. The response was so positive we decided to curate dedicated boxes for men four times a year."

Every three months HuesBox His subscribers will receive dedicated boxes curated around the specific needs of men of color. Like HuesBox, HuesBox His will deliver between four and six products from small businesses owned and operated by people of color. Sample size health, beauty and wellness products are curated based on the unique needs highlighted in subscriber grooming and wellness profiles. "We want men to feel pampered by their HuesBox His, just like we want for our female subscribers, said co-founder and mom, Robin Harris.

The inaugural HuesBox His will ship after March 15, 2017 featuring several brands owned and operated by people of color, including Billion Beard Oil from The Bowtie Billionaire. "I'm excited to work with HuesBox to bring my men's grooming line to men of color across the country," said Kenneth Scales, founder and CEO of The Bowtie Billionaire. "I created Billion Beard Oil to bridge the gap and ensure men of color have a presence in the market place, so working with HuesBox was a no-brainer. We, like HuesBox, strive to be a company that is inclusive, and highlights the beauty and essence of communities of color and their approach to personal care."

In addition to a quarterly HuesBox His, male and trans-male subscribers are encouraged to engage with topics of health, beauty, and wellness at www.huesbox.com. Watch Jasmine and Jenaé try out product samples on their YouTube channel, listen to their podcast, HuesTalk at https://soundcloud.com/huestalk, and join the dialogue at Conversations in Every Hue, where influencers discuss the global health, beauty, and wellness industry from a variety of perspectives. "Because this isn't just about selling boxes for us, we believe it is important for women and men to engage in dialogue on health, beauty, and wellness for people of color," concluded co-founder, Dr. Jasmine L. Harris. "It is often assumed that men should not participate in these conversations. As always, HuesBox isn't constrained by borders, we're here to abolish them."

Interested subscribers can sign-up at  http://www.huesbox.com/huesboxhis/.

