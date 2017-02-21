News By Tag
Paradise Oaks RV Resort To Kick Off Phase 2 Expansion With 3/2 Groundbreaking Ceremony
Top Central Florida RV Retreat to Add 135 RV Sites, 53 Park Models, and Many Amenities
Scheduled to be completed by end of summer 2017, the Phase 2 expansion will add 165 Premium RV sites to its existing inventory of 334 RV sites, and will include "Super Premium" full concrete sites with some as large as 50 x 100ft, a new unique 53 site Park Model Village, a large open air community pavilion, The "Reserve" which is a 20acre green space with bike and walking path, 2 pickleball courts, and other great park amenities. During the ceremony, the Paradise Oaks team will also unveil the first two park model homes. The park models will be available for purchase and will be located in the "Key West" themed Park Model only Village.
"The last year has been a tremendous period of growth for Paradise Oaks including the addition of numerous new premium RV sites, infrastructure upgrades, and on-site amenities. With phase one now complete, we are pleased to break ground on the second stage of our extensive expansion program in an effort to further solidify Paradise Oaks as the area's premier RV resort," stated Paradise Oaks owner Greg Mixon.
ABOUT PARADISE OAKS RV RESORT
Purchased in December 2014 by Greg and Yvonne Mixon, Paradise Oaks is an RV owner's "home away from home" in the heart of central Florida's Sumter County. Now offering 334 existing lots capable of accommodating RVs up to 45 feet, the resort features a host of amenities including a heated swimming pool, hot tub, clubhouse, and fitness center; community sports including shuffleboard, horseshoes, pool, and disc golf; and an ongoing calendar of special events and entertainment.
For more information or to reserve your space at Paradise Oaks, please visit http://www.paradiseoaksrv.com or call (352) 793-1823.
